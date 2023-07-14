Despite the fact that Damian Lillard has already declared his desire to join the Miami Heat, nothing has really materialized just yet on a potential blockbuster deal between the Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers. It still feels that this is inevitable, but at this point, it appears that both parties are still trying to negotiate the best deal possible for either side.

If you ask Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce, however, the Hall of Fame swingman believes that a Lillard trade for Miami just won't work out for them. In his mind, Pierce believes that the Heat would not even make it to the East Semis with Dame in the mix:

“Miami was a play-in team, you forgot that,” Pierce told co-host Tracy McGrady in a recent roundtable discussion for Shotime Basketball. “… If you just add Dame, this team won't make it out of the first round with [Dame, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo] with no depth.”

"Miami [Heat] was a play-in team… If you just add [Damian Lillard], this team won't make it out of the first round with [Dame, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo] with no depth." Thoughts on this hot take from Paul Pierce? 🤔 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/BQCVeM9ENw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

Pierce's main argument is that the Heat would have no depth if they traded for Lillard. This massive move would require them to gut the rest of their roster, leaving them with no supporting cast behind Dame, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo — at least according to The Truth.

McGrady and Rachel Nichols then argued that the Heat have been adept at finding talent where you least expect it, and this is something that they can revert to next season. Pierce shrugged it off by saying that Miami was just lucky to have maximized the potential of the likes of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin this past season.

Needless to say, Paul Pierce is not a fan of the Damian Lillard to Miami trade.