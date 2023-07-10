With Portland Trail Blazers face of the franchise Damian Lillard looking to get out of Dodge, multiple teams have been linked to the seven-time All-Star. These include the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.

However, only one team — the Heat — appears to have a legitimate shot at landing Lillard amid recent rumors that Lillard is not only angling his way towards Miami but attempting to dissuade other potential teams from trying to trade for him.

“I think right now,” NBA insider Shams Charania tells radio host Pat McAfee, “Portland is trying to take an open-minded approach… they're keeping every option open… they're taking inbounding calls… I think Joe Cronin, Portland's general manager, is taking his time. He wants to see what the best offers are. ”

Shams says executives around the league see a framework where Miami could get up to 3-4 first round picks in a potential Lillard trade, with additional assets like second round picks and pick swaps able to sweeten the deal. Via @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/KvCkomRgWe — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) July 10, 2023

“I do think though,” Charania says, “as I talk to teams around the league, there is a framework with Miami where Portland could end up with three, four, at least several first draft picks… I think there are multiple teams that would trade at least one first-round pick for Tyler Herro…”

“The question, if you're Portland, is that enough to move on from Damian Lillard…,” he continues. “I think this week's going to be a big week. Everyone's in Vegas…”

Lillard's trade saga will likely be at the forefront of NBA conversations the Blazers complete a deal and potentially after then as well. It's only fitting then, as Dame is one of the most talented, productive, accomplished and popular players in league history.