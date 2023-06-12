Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to return for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Initial optimism began after Herro was upgraded to questionable on Monday. Barring a setback prior to tip-off, Herro will play in Game 5 with the Heat trailing 3-1 in the series. However, after missing so much time, will Herro's return from injury truly make a difference for Miami against the Denver Nuggets?

The Heat have done everything they can to contain Nikola Jokic and Denver's offense. The Nuggets' all-around depth has proven to be too much for the Heat though. Although that's been a popular subject of discussion, the fact is that Miami hasn't scored enough points to compete with the Nuggets either. The Heat only scored 100 points or more once in the series, coming in their 111-108 Game 2 victory.

With Jimmy Butler and other key players struggling on offense, Tyler Herro's ability to find the bottom of the net can potentially save Miami.

Tyler Herro's injury return impact on NBA Finals Game 5

We can't expect Herro to immediately return from a nasty hand injury and light up the scoreboard. He's typically a consistent threat from beyond the arc, but these are obviously unusual circumstances. Based on reports, it doesn't seem like Herro is 100 percent healthy either.

His presence on the court will add an extra layer of intrigue to the offense though. When he receives the ball behind the three-point line, the defense will need to pursue. This could lead to an open man if Herro makes the extra pass. If the Nuggets opt to not play quite as aggressive on Tyler Herro given that this would be his first game back from injury, then he can make them pay from deep.

Can the Heat win Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

Winning this contest is going to be a challenge without question. Tyler Herro's return should help matters, but Miami desperately needs Jimmy Butler to figure things out. Following an electric NBA playoffs performance, Butler has labored throughout the NBA Finals.

Butler's performance will likely determine the outcome of this game, but Herro's return shouldn't be overlooked.