ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-76ers prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a matchup with playoff implications for both Eastern Conference teams. Miami enters ranked 7th defensively (110.6 PPG allowed) but has struggled offensively (22nd, 110.7 PPG), while Philadelphia's 25th-ranked offense (109.1 PPG) faces rebounding woes (league-worst 38.9 RPG). Key players to watch include Tyrese Maxey (27.5 PPG, 6.1 APG), carrying Philadelphia's scoring load, and Miami's Bam Adebayo, whose recent 30-point performance highlighted his two-way impact. The Heat hold a 7-3 ATS advantage in their last 10 meetings, with Miami's 36.5% 3PT shooting (12th) potentially exploiting Philadelphia's perimeter defense (35.3% allowed, 20th). Philadelphia's recent defensive slippage (119.6 PPG allowed last 10 games) contrasts with Miami's improved rebounding (45.2 RPG last 10). With both teams fighting for play-in positioning, Miami's defensive discipline, and Philadelphia's home-court urgency (7:30 PM ET, NBCS-PH/FDSSUN) could decide this tightly contested matchup.

Here are the Heat-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-76ers Odds

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -124

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat enter Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers poised to capitalize on their opponent’s glaring vulnerabilities. Philadelphia’s injury-riddled roster – missing Joel Embiid, who most likely will not play in a back-to-back, Paul George (finger), and key role players – forces Tyrese Maxey to shoulder unsustainable offensive burdens (34.8 MPG, 27.7 PPG). Miami’s 7th-ranked defense (110.6 PPG allowed) thrives against isolation-heavy attacks, and Bam Adebayo’s switchability will disrupt Maxey’s pick-and-roll efficiency. The 76ers’ league-worst rebounding (38.9 RPG) also plays into Miami’s hands, as the Heat rank 4th in contested rebounds (45.2 last 10 games) with Adebayo and emerging rookie Kel’el Ware dominating the glass.

Offensively, Miami’s perimeter shooting (36.5% 3PT, 12th) targets Philadelphia’s porous perimeter defense (35.3% opponent 3PT, 20th). Tyler Herro’s expanded role (team-high 23.1 PPG since Butler’s suspension) pairs with Duncan Robinson’s off-ball movement to stretch Philadelphia’s thin wing rotation. The Heat’s bench depth – featuring Terry Rozier (15.3 PPG) and Josh Richardson’s defensive versatility – contrasts sharply with Philadelphia’s depleted reserves, which rank 28th in bench scoring. With the 76ers allowing 119.6 PPG over their last 10 games and Miami holding a 7-3 ATS advantage in recent meetings, Erik Spoelstra’s disciplined system should exploit Philadelphia’s defensive breakdowns in crunch time.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are primed to secure a critical home victory against the Miami Heat on Wednesday by exploiting matchup advantages and capitalizing on Miami’s recent vulnerabilities. Tyrese Maxey’s ascension as Philadelphia’s offensive engine (27.7 PPG, 6.0 APG) gives the 76ers a dynamic weapon against Miami’s perimeter defense, which has allowed 35.3% three-point shooting (20th in NBA). Maxey’s recent 34-point, 6-assist outing against Boston highlights his ability to shoulder heavy scoring loads, while Miami’s reliance on zone schemes plays into his strengths as a pick-and-roll playmaker and mid-range shooter. The 76ers’ offense has surged to 115.9 PPG over their last 10 games – a 6.8-point jump from their season average – fueled by improved ball movement (22.5 APG) and Maxey’s isolation efficiency.

Miami’s compromised roster and defensive slippage create exploitable gaps. The Heat rank 25th in rebounding (43.8 RPG) and allowed 13 offensive boards to San Antonio in one of their most recent games, a weakness Philadelphia can target despite their own rebounding struggles. Jimmy Butler’s indefinite suspension robs Miami of its primary closer, forcing Tyler Herro (23.8 PPG) into high-pressure shot creation against Philadelphia’s third-ranked steal rate (9.5 SPG). The Heat’s defense has regressed to 115.2 PPG allowed over their last 10 – a 4.6-point decline – with opponents shooting 48.1% from the field during that span. With Philadelphia holding a 6-0 ATS streak and Miami’s road inconsistencies (11-13 away), the 76ers’ home-court edge and Maxey’s offensive explosion position them to outgun the Heat in crunch time.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, at Wells Fargo Center promises to be a closely contested affair. Despite their underwhelming record, the 76ers have shown signs of resurgence, riding a recent stretch of wins. Tyrese Maxey's exceptional form, averaging 31.7 points over the last 10 games, gives Philadelphia a fighting chance. However, the Heat enter as slight favorites, boasting a more balanced record and superior team chemistry1. Miami's offensive firepower, led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, could prove challenging for Philadelphia's defense. The game's outcome may hinge on the 76ers' ability to maintain their recent momentum and Maxey's hot streak. While Miami has the edge in overall season performance, Philadelphia's home-court advantage and newfound energy could lead to a potential upset as the 76ers cover the spread on their home court Wednesday night.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-112), Under 215.5 (-110)