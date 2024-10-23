As the Miami Heat take on the Orlando Magic in the regular season opener, there is no doubt that the in-state rivalry is always a must-watch as throughout the years, it has featured tough and exciting matchups on the defensive end. With the Heat taking on a loaded East on its own, the Magic will no doubt be a big-time player in the conference as head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on the feud.

Despite finishing with a worst record, Miami beat Orlando three games to one last season where half the games featured matchups where both teams finished with under 100 points. This has been the norm for each team to play exceptional defense as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that the franchises are “set up to be that way” and speaks on the rivals' improvement.

“I think the two organizations are set up to be that way,” Spoelstra said. “Mo [Jamahl Mosley] has done a really good job developing that young core and giving them an identity. They were one of the top defensive teams last year. Wasn't by accident. They have great length, but they also work at it. You know, they make it tough on you, and then offensively, you know, the young players are just continuing to grow. So you just, you don't know the growth from one year to the next, but the playoff experience, I'm sure helped them. This is where it should be. The two organizations should be, two very good teams competing for it and having something play for there.”

Magic's Jamahl Mosley on the impact of “Heat Culture”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has been in the role for the past three seasons where last year saw the team go seven games into the first round of the playoffs, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a young and improving team with such stars as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and more, the sky seems to be the limit, though Mosley prepares for a Heat team Wednesday night and this season where he acknowledges “Heat Culture” to ClutchPoints.

“You talk about Heat Culture,” Mosley said. “And the way in which they play, the physicality, the toughness, the grit that they possess, but obviously noticing on film. throughout the pre season they're playing faster. And so, their ability to run, push the pace. Same with the offensive rebounding, just expecting that great physicality.”

Heat regular season opener will be special due to Pat Riley

While there is no doubt that the Heat and Magic rivalry this season will be ignited in Wednesday's opener, it will also be a special moment as Pat Riley will be commemorated with his name on the court of the Kaseya Center. There will be a halftime ceremony that will even extend 10 minute of the break as Spoelstra speaks of how Riley has been “the greatest mentor I've ever had.”

“I just think it's a really special moment, not only for myself, but for so many of us in the building,” Spoelstra said. “These years are going by fast, 30 years. It's just like a blink of an eye. And you know, he's given us all such, he's brought us all along on the ride, and we're forever grateful for that. He's given us a blueprint, you know, to follow that leads to winning.”

“And you know, this is an opportunity for us to acknowledge him,” Spoelstra continued. “And everything he's done for this organization and for the city, it makes him uncomfortable, I'm sure, and I love that. You know, this is an opportunity for us, you know, to shine a light on him. He doesn't want that light shining on him right now, but when we have this opportunity, you want to just absolutely go for it. He's been obviously so much to me outside my family. He's the greatest mentor I've ever had, and that first loose ball that goes by that signature, we better be at that ball.”

The Heat start their 2024-25 season against the Magic on Wednesday night.