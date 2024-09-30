Though people know Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler for his antics like being late to media day, there is no doubt that he encompasses the phrase “Heat Culture.” While people debate about the relationship between Butler and Heat president Pat Riley, which the negativity was put to rest Monday, there is no doubt that the connection is real with head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Under Spoelstra and Butler, Miami has made it to two NBA Finals appearances and three conference title games in what some people may see as exceeding expectations. As the two go into their sixth year together, Spoelstra spoke to the media how the two have grown throughout the time.

“That's the beautiful opportunity that we have in our working relationship now going into our sixth year,” Spoelstra said of Butler. “Yeah, that's when you had that opportunity to break through in a relationship where you can collaborate and move things in the locker room in a much more efficient way. And we'll get to work on that. You know, this is something that, from my experience, when you get to that many years together, there's a lot of unspoken understanding, and he's at a point now where he needs me to really coach this team at a high level. He needs me to coach him at a high level and push him to higher levels, and I need him to be at his highest level as a player and a leader, and the same goes for everybody else.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Jimmy Butler on “evolving” relationship with Erik Spoelstra

That “unspoken understanding” rang true when Butler spoke about the relationship with Spoelstra as the latter said that they need each other. For the 35-year old star, he would say to ClutchPoints that the head coach has taught him valuable lessons and while Spoelstra needs the star, Butler would argue he needs him more.

“I mean, it's constantly growing and evolving,” Butler said. “He's teaching me how to be a better basketball player, a better leader, a better human being overall. I mean, he's done it at every level, he's won, and I still want to reach that point. This is a new year. You know, it's always the same goal for everybody as I'm sure y'all talked to already, like he said, he needs me, but I probably need him more than he needs me.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Jimmy Butler in “good place” heading into training camp

Butler is coming off an MCL sprain that knocked him out of the NBA Playoffs as the Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round in five games. Spoelstra would say that Butler is in a “good place” heading into training camp which starts Tuesday at the Bahamas.

“He's in a good place coming into camp, and he's prepared himself for this camp,” Butler said. “First few weeks, it was just a matter of getting his body right from the injury, and then he was able to spend a great deal of time working and preparing. You know, that's what happens when you have a lot of time off, and we were in contact.”

Heat fans will lock their season predictions as meaningful basketball is around the corner with the opener against the Orlando Magic taking place on Oct. 23. Until then, Miami will prepare with training camp and the preseason which starts Oct. 8 facing the Charlotte Hornets.