The Miami Heat are back where they were last season. They have been having an up-and-down regular season due to numerous injuries that have kept key guys sidelined, while some individuals have been having down years. Tyler Herro has only played in 36 games this year, and there seems to be no clear indication of when he will return to the floor.
Bam Adebayo has arguably been the most consistent player for the Heat this year, while Jimmy Butler has struggled to remain on the court as he has only suited up for 53 contests. Even with their particular issues in the regular season, the expectation is for Miami to become a serious threat in the play-in tournament and NBA Playoffs because of their spectacular track record under head coach Erik Spoelstra.
The addition of Terry Rozier and the draft selection of Jaime Jaquez Jr. have been vital to their success as these two individuals will likely elevate to larger roles in the postseason. Even with the looming threat of the Heat upsetting the East powerhouses, this specific scenario is one that their fanbase must dread.
Meet Philadelphia in the play-in tournament
With seven outings left before the end of the regular season, the Heat can still end up in the top six or repeat their journey from last season — starting in the play-in tournament. A one-week break would be ideal before the start of the playoffs, but it is plausible for Miami to end up playing the Philadelphia 76ers in a one-game scenario for seventh.
For the Heat supporters, they will wish to face the second seed rather than the Boston Celtics in Round 1, even though they beat the Celtics last season. It will probably be the Milwaukee Bucks or Cleveland Cavaliers who will end up in second, so it will be an easier opponent for the Heat.
If Miami falters to Philadelphia in the play-in tournament, they will drop to another play-in match either against the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers will have Joel Embiid healthy for this contest, so he will likely propel his squad to a vital victory over the Heat.
Facing Boston in Round 1
In this hypothetical situation, Miami is able to escape by squeaking by the Bulls or Hawks in the second play-in game, which means they will battle with their rivals once again. Boston lost to Miami in the 2020 and 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, so their fanbase has some confidence heading into this matchup. With Spoelstra still at the helm, one cannot discount the schemes and strategies he will formulate against a young head coach in Joe Mazzulla.
Even if its the same Heat-Celtics series, the marksmen from the Celtics roster is different from 2020 and 2023. Jrue Holiday has been a wonderful addition as the Swiss Army knife and incredible connector to arguably the best offense in the association. He has sacrificed his offensive game immensely because of how the roster is formed by General Manager Brad Stevens.
Speaking of sacrifice, Kristaps Porzingis is another individual who has slid down as the third option on offense despite being the No. 1 or No. 2 scorer on his previous teams. The height and skill level of Porzingis will cause the Heat enormous problems compared to the previous seasons when the Celtics only had Al Horford and Robert Williams III as their bigs.
To cap it off, Derrick White is having an All-Star caliber campaign, so the five-headed monster of Boston will be an insurmountable climb for Miami compared to their previous battles.