Helen Mirren's net worth in 2023 is $100 million. Mirren is a popular actress who has starred in various films such as The Queen, RED, Hitchcock, Gosford Park, and a string of Fast and Furious films. She is also the narrator for the 2023 summer blockbuster hit Barbie. She is an Oscar Award winner and a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Helen Mirren's net worth in 2023.

Helen Mirren's net worth in 2023 is $100 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Helen Mirren was born on July 26, 1945, in London. She studied in St. Bernard's High School for Girls. Around here, Mirren already kickstarted her acting career by participating in her school's theater productions. Afterwards, Mirren would act for many productions, including the West End and Broadway. Mirren would star for Teeth ‘n' Smiles, The Duchess of Malfi, Two Way Mirror, and many more.

Helen Mirren's acting career

But while Mirren was making a name for herself in theater, it wasn't a surprise that she eventually tried her hand in acting onscreen. In 1967, Mirren made her big-screen debut in the film called Herostratus. Since then, Mirren would earn several more movie roles such as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Age of Consent, Colpo rovente, Savage Messiah, and many more.

Mirren also took part in several television programs such as ITV Saturday Night Theatre, Cousin Bette, Thriller, Miss Julie, Bellamira, The Philanthropist, Great Performances, and many more.

After several years of taking up acting roles, Mirren finally got her breakout role in the television mini series called Prime Suspect in 1991. Starring as DCI Jane Tennison, Mirren would appear in the series for a total of nine times. Furthermore, she also received two Primetime Emmy Award wins and four nominations for starring in the television program.

Helen Mirren wins Oscar for The Queen

In 2006, Mirren made another notable performance in The Queen. The Queen would go on to garner nearly $125 million around the world. It's unknown how much Mirren was paid for the role. However, she did receive her first and only Oscar Award win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

Since then, Mirren would become a fixture in the big screens by starring in films such as Inkheart, Love Ranch, The Debt, The Tempest, two installments of RED, Eye in the Sky, Woman in Gold, The Last Station, and many others. For The Last Station, Mirren received another Oscar Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

Apart from the big screens, Mirren also shined bright in television. She was part of several notable television series such as Elizabeth I, which earned her Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie. Mirren also starred in TV movie Phil Spector, which earned her another Primetime Emmy Award. Some of her other television works includes the hit musical TV series Glee and Fifty Years on Stage.

Helen Mirren joins the Fast and Furious universe

In 2017, Mirren made her debut into the Fast and Furious universe by appearing as Magdalene Shaw in The Fate of the Furious. Despite being uncredited for the role, the Oscar Award winner still received $2 million. Mirren would reprise her role as Magdalene Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

For reprising her role, Mirren enjoyed a salary bump of $8 million, according to Parade. Mirren would return to the franchise two more times in F9: The Fast Saga and Fast X. For the former, Mirren was paid $100,000.

From 2022 to 2023, Mirren starred in the Yellowstone spinoff television series called 1923. Starring as Cara Dutton, Mirren reunited with Harrison Ford, and Mirren appeared in eight episodes of the show. The Oscar-winner was paid $1 million per episode for a total of $8 million for the role alone.

In 2023, Mirren appeared in the DC superhero flick, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Shazam! Fury of the Gods would go on to gross around $134 million worldwide. Furthermore, the Oscar Award winner enjoyed a $500,000 paycheck for making Hespera come to life.

Mirren's future projects

Given that Mirren is an Oscar Award winner with several acting credits to her name, it isn't a surprise that she is set to appear in future projects as well. According to IMDB, Mirren is penciled to appear in Sniff, Switzerland, and White Bird.

As per Parade, Mirren can make at least $2 million for a minor role in a blockbuster film. On the other hand, she can pocket as much as $8 million for a bigger role in a blockbuster.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Helen Mirren's net worth in 2023?