Hailing from London, Helen Mirren made a name for herself in the Hollywood scene after several notable performances in The Queen, RED, Hitchcock, and a string of Fast and Furious films. Mirren is also an Oscar Award winner, and she most recently is the narrator for the hit Barbie movie.

With a decorated career, have you ever wondered how the British star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Helen Mirren's $17 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In the 1980s, Mirren appeared in several films, including Cal, Cymbeline, White Nights, The Mosquito Coast, The Gospel According to Vic, etc. But while piecing together a budding acting career, Mirren and her Oscar-winning husband Taylor Hackford acquired a luxurious Hollywood Hills mansion for an undisclosed amount.

However, fast forward to 2021, the Oscar Award-winning couple would list the same property in the market with an asking price of as much as $18.5 million. But with no takers, Mirren has reduced the price to nearly $17 million with the hopes of completing a sale. Although it is up for sale, the property is also available for rent if one can cough up $40,000 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Helen Mirren's $17 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1911, the massive estate has been owned by several Hollywood names, including actors and actresses Dustin Farnum and Gail Patrick. The home was once also owned by producer Mark Hellinger. Sitting on 6.5 acres of land, the mansion encompasses 10,199 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Apart from the main home, atop the property of land also sits a guest house.

Mirren's mansion for sale features a spacious living room, a palace-like entryway, a bar, and many more.

Outdoors, one can enjoy a dip at a swimming pool, several outdoor lounge areas, a balcony, brick terraces, and plenty of green spaces filled with palm trees and jacaranda plants. But while Mirren's oasis-like mansion is stacked with several amenities, its greatest feature lies in the location with breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline while feeling no worries about security.

Mirren is a highly successful actor who has several notable performances under her belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar-winning actress can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Mirren has a net worth of around $100 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Helen Mirren's $17 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.