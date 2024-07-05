On July 4, Helldivers 2 delighted its community with the release of new fleet upgrades for the Super Destroyer. These enhancements improve the game's Stratagems by reducing cooldowns, increasing damage output, and refining targeting mechanics. Additionally, a hotfix was included to resolve minor bugs and issues that had been frustrating players.

Helldivers 2, a sci-fi PvE co-op shooter developed by Arrowhead Studios and published by Sony, launched in February 2024. Despite facing several controversies and frequent updates, the game has maintained a stable player base on PlayStation.

Helldivers 2 New Fleet Upgrades And Player Base Challenges

The official Helldivers 2 Twitter account showcased the new fleet upgrades in a video, providing a detailed breakdown of the enhancements and their effects on specific Stratagems. Notably, the Advanced Crew Training upgrade reduces the Eagle Rearm cooldown by 10% when activated with remaining Eagle uses. Overall, six new fleet upgrades were introduced, each designed to improve various gameplay aspects.

While Helldivers 2 initially attracted a substantial player base on both PC and PlayStation, recent statistics from July show a significant decline in active players on Steam, with a 90% drop reported. Although the current player numbers are not catastrophic, they raise concerns about the game's long-term sustainability.

A major issue contributing to the game's struggles is its unavailability in over 170 countries. This restriction originated from a controversy involving the initial requirement for players to link their PSN accounts to access the game. Although this requirement has been lifted, the game remains inaccessible to players in these regions via Steam, limiting its global reach.

Arrowhead's Ongoing Commitment To Player Experience And Game Longevity

Arrowhead Studios continues to support Helldivers 2 with regular updates and improvements. The introduction of the Super Destroyer fleet upgrades reflects the developer's commitment to enhancing the player experience and addressing community feedback. Players can anticipate more updates and content aimed at increasing the game's appeal and longevity.

Helldivers 2 Update Enhances Stratagems With Super Destroyer Fleet Upgrade

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving gameplay, Arrowhead Studios has introduced significant enhancements to Helldivers 2. These include the highly anticipated fleet upgrades for the Super Destroyer, which promise to elevate the player experience by refining key aspects of the game's Stratagems.

Upgrades Effects Stratagems Advanced Crew Training Eagle Rearm cooldown further reduced by 10% if called in while Eagle uses still remain Morale Augmentation 5% reduction in cooldown time for all Stratagems B-1 Supply Pack

A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower

Orbital Laser

FLAM-40 Flamethrower Cross-Platform Compatibility Mortar sentries prioritizing marked targets A/M-23 Ems Mortar Sentry

A/M-12 Mortar Sentry High-Density Explosives 10% increase in explosive damage radius for orbital Stratagems Orbital Airburst Strike

Orbital Precision Strike

Orbital 380Mm He Barrage Streamlined Launch Process Immediate launch for all Support Weapon Stratagems FLAM-40 Flamethrower

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank Payroll Management System 10% reduction in reload times for all Support Weapon Stratagems GR-8 Recoilless Rifle

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank

LAS-99 Quasar Cannon

Helldivers 2 July 4 Update Full List Of Patch Notes

Along with the Super Destroyer upgrades released on July 4, Arrowhead Studios also published detailed patch notes. These notes outline the various fixes and adjustments made to the game, addressing minor bugs and issues that had been causing frustration among players. The combination of new upgrades and comprehensive patch notes underscores Arrowhead's commitment to continuously enhancing the player experience.

Overview

This hotfix aims to resolve crashes and to reduce the number of people stuck in the hellpod drop-in loading screen.

Fixes

Fixed the ‘Superior Packing Methodology' ship module upgrade (technically this was fixed on the server side and has been working since July 1st).

Fixed crashes and glitches occurring when dropping into a mission.

Fixed instances of players becoming stuck in the hellpod loading screen.

Fixed a crash that occurs after changing settings (this should be fixed for real this time, the last fix didn’t stick the landing and we have sent the responsible engineer to a Super Earth re-education camp).

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Sending friend requests via friend code in game currently does not work

Players may be unable to be joined or invited to the game

Players added to the Recent Players list will appear in the middle of the list

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions

Deployed mines may sometimes become invisible (but remain active)

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but will deploy to its original location

Hand Carts ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown

Bile Titan sometimes does not take damage to the head

Players may become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress

Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress

Planet liberation reaches 100 % at the end of every Defend mission

Raise Flag of Super Earth objective does not show a progress bar

Mission count in the Career tab is being reset to zero after every game restart

Some weapons’ descriptions are out-of-date and don’t reflect their current design

Personal orders may not display correctly. (Kill 5!)

