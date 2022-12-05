By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Hello Neighbor 2 will attempt to right the wrongs that its predecessor had, but will it be able to give fans a second fright? Here are all of the details you need to know about Hello Neighbor 2, including release date, gameplay, features, and story.

Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date: December 6, 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 will be coming out on its release date December 6, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and the PC. The game will be available on Game Pass on Day One.

Hello Neighbor 2 Story

Hello Neighbor 2 is a stand-alone sequel which means it doesn’t require any prior understanding or experience with the original game for a person to enjoy this game.

Players return to the town of Raven Brooks, but this time around, they aren’t a sneaky little neighbor who can’t keep their nose off other people’s businesses. Instead, players take control of an investigative journalist who comes to Raven Brooks to investigate Mr. Peterson. But it looks like apart from Mr. Peterson, there’s something amiss in the entire neighborhood.

Hello Neighbor 2 Gameplay

To uncover the secrets of Raven Brooks, the player will have to stealthily gain unlawful entry into houses, looking for clues and finding keys to forbidden, locked doors. But all the while, the player will have to set up traps, install cameras, and avoid capture. Otherwise, they might never get out of the neighborhood alive.

New to Hello Neighbor 2 is a neural AI network that learns more from the players’ movements and predilections – as opposed to checking predetermined locations and hiding spots. This means players can no longer rely on AI schedules to evade capture – they’ll have to think on their toes. The neural network learns from the player and applies the learnings to all neighbors. However, each neighbor will still have its own behaviors and personality.

As already teased earlier, Hello Neighbor 2 has more than just Mr. Peterson to investigate – there are three more other homes to investigate and three secrets to uncover in this game. Players will be able to explore any house at any time, being free as well to move from one house to another. The players’ actions will also affect the surrounding area, evolving to respond to the player’s movements.

Hence, players can also expect multi-layered puzzles where they would need bits and pieces from all across the neighborhood to progress through the game. Working through the case will have trigger points that will bring about a mixed set of predetermined and procedural events, so different players might have different experiences with the game.

Hello Neighbor 2 downloadable content

Upon the Hello Neighbor 2 release date, three DLC packs can be immediately purchased and downloaded to heighten the suspense and add more content to the game. These are:

Back to School

Late Fees

Hello-copter

Back to School and Late Fees will introduce the School location and the Library location, respectively, having their own mysteries to solve. The Hello-copter, on the other hand, offers new investigative tools to the players’ arsenal. Meanwhile, the DLC content will also come with new neighbors to investigate, adding a little bit more content to the game’s roughly eight-hour playtime.

Moving forward, tinyBuild plans to add more post-launch content and to support the game after the release date, but we’re not sure if this means more DLCs are also on the way.

Hello Neighbor 2 comes in two different versions – the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition, which costs $40, will grant access to the closed beta. Meanwhile, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition for $60 will unlock the game five days earlier than others (December 1) and give access to the three DLC available right of the bat.