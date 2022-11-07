‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans

In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.

However, one man alone can’t win it all by himself, even if you’re one of the best at your profession, and Mahomes knows this. After the game, he made sure to credit an underrated part of the Chiefs’ offense, tight end Noah Gray, after he made a bonkers catch during overtime.

“I don’t throw it to Noah Gray enough. That catch he made was a big catch for us and helped us win the game,” Mahomes said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

Patrick Mahomes was getting pinned back by the Titans’ pass rush at 3rd and inches, with Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker closing him down quickly. Mahomes threw the ball deep into the middle, and Gray was able to catch the ball at the Titans’ 22-yard line after he almost bobbled the football as cornerback Roger McCreary contested the 23-year old tight end.

In a game filled with heroics from Mahomes, perhaps no play was bigger than Gray’s insane catch, as it allowed the Chiefs to extend their drive in a favorable spot, eventually culminating in a field goal that proved to be the winner.

Nevertheless, Mahomes’ excellent fourth quarter to rescue the game should still grab the most headlines. Deep into the fourth quarter, the 27-year old QB led a 13-play, 93-yard drive that culminated in him taking the ball to the end zone himself for both the touchdown and the conversion.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game having completed 43 passes out of 68 attempts for a grand total of 446 yards. Meanwhile, unsung hero Noah Gray amassed 45 yards despite being targeted a grand total of three times throughout the game. But who knows, maybe after Mahomes’ postgame declaration, Gray could find himself in a bigger role in the Chiefs’ offense sooner than later as they continue to roll through the opposition with a 6-2 record.