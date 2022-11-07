Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL.

In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.

Sure enough, he made history following the 20-17 win. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Mahomes is the first Chiefs player to record back-to-back 400-yard games. In Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers–they had Week 8 as a bye–the 27-year-old QB recorded 423 yards on 25-of-34 pass completion rate.

Aside from that, Mahomes also contributed 82 percent of the team’s rushing yards. That is apparently the fifth-highest percentage for a QB in the past 20 seasons, and the highest since Cam Newton’s 87 percent for the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

While Tennessee deserves credit for fighting hard and pushing Kansas City to overtime, it’s really hard for them to celebrate given that they were unable to find a way to stop Mahomes. In the end, it was the performance of the one-time MVP that doomed them in the contest.

It remains to be seen if Mahomes can keep his incredible streak alive, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that he can.