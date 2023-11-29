See all the nominees and categories for the first annual Vtuber Awards, including categories like Vtuber of the Year, Miss Vtuber, and Rising Star!
The Vtuber Awards: All Categories and Nominees
The awards will be streamed on December 16th, 2023 on Filian's Twitch channel. You can vote for your favorite Vtuber here.
Here are your official 2023 VTuber Awards nominees! ✨
Vtuber of the Year
The best overall Vtuber this year; their charisma, talent, and dedication have made them the standout amongst all Vtubers.
- Shylily
- Hyakumantenbara Salome
- Usada Pekora
- Ironmouse
Best Music Vtuber
The Vtuber that creates the best music oriented content.
- Nihmune
- Mori Calliope
- Hoshimachi Suisei
- obkatiekat
Best Art Vtuber
The best Vtuber creating art oriented content, such as graphic design, digital art, animations, and more.
- Yuniiho
- Ninomae Ina'nis
- Anny
- Yoclesh
Best FPS Vtuber
Your favorite Vtuber to watch playing FPS games, such as Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.
- Selen Tatsuki
- Froot (Apricot)
- Shu Yamino
- Shishiro Botan
Best Minecraft Vtuber
Your favorite Vtuber to watch playing Minecraft.
- Ceres Fauna
- Henya the Genius
- Kaela Kovalskia
- Pomu Rainpuff
Best Roleplay/ASMR Vtuber
The Vtuber with the best RP/ASMR content.
- Ceres Fauna
- CottonTailVA
- Sinder
- Vox Akuma
Best Just Chatting / Zatsu Vtuber
The Vtuber that excels in creating engaging and entertaining conversations with their fans. Socializing, reacting, etc.
- Shylily
- Takanashi Kiara
- Matara Kan
- GOSEGU
Best Tech Vtuber
The Vtuber pushing the boundaries on Vtubing tech to new limits.
- Vedal987
- Zentreya
- Projekt Melody
- CodeMiko
Funniest Vtuber
The Vtuber whose humor and wit consistently leave you in stitches.
- Kuro Kurenai
- Zentreya
- ChibiDoki
- MurderCrumpet
Most Chaotic Vtuber
The Vtuber who brings the most unpredictable and entertaining chaos.
- Kobo Kanaeru
- Chibidoki
- Trickywi
- Pipkin Pippa
League of Their Own
This Vtuber is always doing something creative and new. Setting themselves apart from others with unique content.
- Onigiri
- FuwaMoco
- Zentreya
- Houshou Marine
Hidden Gem
Bring attention to a Vtuber with less than 100 average viewers this year, so that everyone can see what they're missing.
- Omi (Omi_VT)
- Fufu
- Caelum (Caelum_VT)
- Kaichinzu
Rising Star
This Vtuber ahs shown astounding growth throughout the year and demonstrates great potential for the future.
- Henya the Genius
- Sinder
- BbyRuthless
- Camila
Miss Vtuber
The Vtuber whose fashion sense is as trendy as their content.
- Silvervale
- Ironmouse
- Amalee
- Elira Pendora
Best Vtuber Org
Recognizing the collective of Vtubers who work seamlessly together to create engaging and diverse content.
- Hololive
- Nijisanji
- VShojo
- Idol
Rising Vtuber Org
The Vtuber organization on their way to the top.
- V-Dere
- Vchiban
- Phase Connect
- 3AM
Vtuber Clipper
The clipper who curates and shares the best moments from Vtuber streams.
- LowEffortClips
- SakasanDayo
- Roachchan
- Cooksie
Vtuber Parent of the Year
Recognizing the talented and creative individual or team responsible for crafting exceptional Vtuber character models that bring unique and captivating avatars to life.
- Dyarikku
- Jjinomu
- Iron Vertex
- 2wintails
Most Dedicated Fanbase
Recognizing the passionate and unwavering fanbase who stands by their favorite Vtuber.
- Guildies (Shoto)
- Chumbuds (Gawr Gura)
- Noombas (Nihmune)
- Kindred (Vox Akuma)
Best Philanthropic Event
Celebrating an exceptional charitable event or initiative that made a positive and lasting impact.
- Mika Melatika's 60 Hour Charity Marathon
- Vexoria's BCRF Charity Stream
- Vox Akuma's Save Charity Stream
Best Concert Event
The best Vtuber concert event streamed this year.
- Connect the World
- Candy Pop Explosion
- Isegye Festival
Best Streamed Event
The best Vtuber event streamed this year which was not a concert event.
- VSaikyo
- Hololive Sports Festival
- Ironmouse Subathon
Stream Game of the Year
Recognizing the most beloved game for Vtubers and fans alike to stream and watch over the past year.
- Only Up
- Suika Game
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Holocure
Lewdtuber of the Year
Recognizing the Vtuber who fearlessly explores more adult themes in their content
- Fefe
- CottontailVA
- Projekt Melody
- Saruei
Gamer of the Year
The Vtuber with exceptional gaming abilities that stands out from the rest
- Rainhoe
- Selen Tatsuki
- Kuzuha
- Koseki Bijou