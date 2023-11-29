Check out all nominees and categories in the first Annual Vtuber Awards! Did your favorite Vtuber make the cut?

See all the nominees and categories for the first annual Vtuber Awards, including categories like Vtuber of the Year, Miss Vtuber, and Rising Star!

The Vtuber Awards: All Categories and Nominees

The awards will be streamed on December 16th, 2023 on Filian's Twitch channel. You can vote for your favorite Vtuber here.

Vtuber of the Year

The best overall Vtuber this year; their charisma, talent, and dedication have made them the standout amongst all Vtubers.

Shylily

Hyakumantenbara Salome

Usada Pekora

Ironmouse

Best Music Vtuber

The Vtuber that creates the best music oriented content.

Nihmune

Mori Calliope

Hoshimachi Suisei

obkatiekat

Best Art Vtuber

The best Vtuber creating art oriented content, such as graphic design, digital art, animations, and more.

Yuniiho

Ninomae Ina'nis

Anny

Yoclesh

Best FPS Vtuber

Your favorite Vtuber to watch playing FPS games, such as Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.

Selen Tatsuki

Froot (Apricot)

Shu Yamino

Shishiro Botan

Best Minecraft Vtuber

Your favorite Vtuber to watch playing Minecraft.

Ceres Fauna

Henya the Genius

Kaela Kovalskia

Pomu Rainpuff

Best Roleplay/ASMR Vtuber

The Vtuber with the best RP/ASMR content.

Ceres Fauna

CottonTailVA

Sinder

Vox Akuma

Best Just Chatting / Zatsu Vtuber

The Vtuber that excels in creating engaging and entertaining conversations with their fans. Socializing, reacting, etc.

Shylily

Takanashi Kiara

Matara Kan

GOSEGU

Best Tech Vtuber

The Vtuber pushing the boundaries on Vtubing tech to new limits.

Vedal987

Zentreya

Projekt Melody

CodeMiko

Funniest Vtuber

The Vtuber whose humor and wit consistently leave you in stitches.

Kuro Kurenai

Zentreya

ChibiDoki

MurderCrumpet

Most Chaotic Vtuber

The Vtuber who brings the most unpredictable and entertaining chaos.

Kobo Kanaeru

Chibidoki

Trickywi

Pipkin Pippa

League of Their Own

This Vtuber is always doing something creative and new. Setting themselves apart from others with unique content.

Onigiri

FuwaMoco

Zentreya

Houshou Marine

Hidden Gem

Bring attention to a Vtuber with less than 100 average viewers this year, so that everyone can see what they're missing.

Omi (Omi_VT)

Fufu

Caelum (Caelum_VT)

Kaichinzu

Rising Star

This Vtuber ahs shown astounding growth throughout the year and demonstrates great potential for the future.

Henya the Genius

Sinder

BbyRuthless

Camila

Miss Vtuber

The Vtuber whose fashion sense is as trendy as their content.

Silvervale

Ironmouse

Amalee

Elira Pendora

Best Vtuber Org

Recognizing the collective of Vtubers who work seamlessly together to create engaging and diverse content.

Hololive

Nijisanji

VShojo

Idol

Rising Vtuber Org

The Vtuber organization on their way to the top.

V-Dere

Vchiban

Phase Connect

3AM

Vtuber Clipper

The clipper who curates and shares the best moments from Vtuber streams.

LowEffortClips

SakasanDayo

Roachchan

Cooksie

Vtuber Parent of the Year

Recognizing the talented and creative individual or team responsible for crafting exceptional Vtuber character models that bring unique and captivating avatars to life.

Dyarikku

Jjinomu

Iron Vertex

2wintails

Most Dedicated Fanbase

Recognizing the passionate and unwavering fanbase who stands by their favorite Vtuber.

Guildies (Shoto)

Chumbuds (Gawr Gura)

Noombas (Nihmune)

Kindred (Vox Akuma)

Best Philanthropic Event

Celebrating an exceptional charitable event or initiative that made a positive and lasting impact.

Mika Melatika's 60 Hour Charity Marathon

Vexoria's BCRF Charity Stream

Vox Akuma's Save Charity Stream

Best Concert Event

The best Vtuber concert event streamed this year.

Connect the World

Candy Pop Explosion

Isegye Festival

Best Streamed Event

The best Vtuber event streamed this year which was not a concert event.

VSaikyo

Hololive Sports Festival

Ironmouse Subathon

Stream Game of the Year

Recognizing the most beloved game for Vtubers and fans alike to stream and watch over the past year.

Only Up

Suika Game

Baldur's Gate 3

Holocure

Lewdtuber of the Year

Recognizing the Vtuber who fearlessly explores more adult themes in their content

Fefe

CottontailVA

Projekt Melody

Saruei

Gamer of the Year

The Vtuber with exceptional gaming abilities that stands out from the rest