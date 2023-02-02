Back when he was wrestling in the WWE, Dave Bautista was a force to be reckoned with. With the in-ring name of Batista, The Animal was defeating household names including John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, Randy Orton, and many more.

Although Batista had a successful wrestling career, he would go on to explore the Hollywood scene as an actor. Since then, Batista has earned several memorable roles in major films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Despite the career change, Batista has a net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With a lucrative net worth, it’s interesting to see how Batista spends his money. For this piece, let’s take a look at how Batista spends his $16 million net worth.

Car Collection

If there was something Batista loved spending his money on, it was cars. According to sources, Batista’s car collection is worth $636,700. His vehicle collection is headlined by the Lamborghini Murcielago. The sports car alone is already worth $220,000.

The next most expensive car in Batista’s collection is a 1964 Chevrolet Impala. In tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero, Batista’s friend and former WWE wrestler, Batista sent the vehicle for painting and modifications. With modifications done, the car amounted to $54,700 from Batista’s pockets.

Batista’s other cars in his garage include a Hummer H2, BMW 745 Ll, Pontiac Trans AM, and a Mercedes CLS500.

Luxury Home

Based on reports, making the jump from wrestling to acting wasn’t smooth sailing for Batista. During the shift, Batista confessed that he became financially unstable by facing a lack of cash and the foreclosure of his home. Fortunately, with notable Box Office roles, Batista has bounced back and is carving out a solid acting career.

After establishing himself in Hollywood, Batista purchased a new home in Tampa, Florida in 2021. According to sources, the home’s size is about 4,000 square feet on 2.48 acres of land. The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fridge, a fitness gym, a swimming pool, and spa.

Aside from buying a new house for himself, Batista also reportedly bought a house for his mother in San Francisco.

Pet Dogs

Although Batista is a fighter in the WWE ring or in action movies, he has a soft spot for animals, particularly dogs. Based on reports, Batista has owned up to six dogs, with all being rescued. Five of them are pit bulls with the names Sadie, Frankie, Ollie, Maggie, and Penny. On the other hand, Batista’s Janie is a Catahoula. Given that Sadie is the oldest pitbull of the bunch, the loving pet passed away a few years ago.

While Batista spends money to take care of the needs of his pet dogs, he also doesn’t take animal abuse lightly. After adopting his pet pitbull Penny, who needed surgery to remove a metal chain stuck to her neck, Batista offered $5,000 to the public to anyone who could capture the abuser.

Lunch Box Collection

Aside from cars, Batista surprisingly also collects lunch boxes. According to sources, Batista claims to have been collecting lunch boxes since 2003. For The Animal, he loves collected lunch boxes that feature superheroes and the ones that are hard to find.

Finally getting a new home! Not much room for the other 70😕..anyone need lunch boxes?😜Jk!..anyone got spare shelves?😳 pic.twitter.com/AsRfg0wMb8 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 31, 2014

His lunch boxes include Superman, Charlie’s Angels, Startrek, and many more. He also has The Fall Guy lunch box which costs around seven dollars.

Shoe Collection

During his return to wrestling, Batista showcased a glimpse of his shoe collection by wearing different Jordan shoes to the squared circle. Although he has a solid Jordan shoe collection, those aren’t the only ones that belong in his shoe closet.

In fact, in 2014, he posted on Twitter that featured his solid shoe wardrobe that’s composed of a combination of Jordan and Nike branded sneakers.

Lining my shoes with cardboard when I was a kid cuz the soles were worn thru and we couldn't afford new shoes=Issues! pic.twitter.com/eJ4uqqSTLk — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 22, 2014

Tattoos

While Batista’s body physique usually gets the attention of a lot of people, the same applies to the ink work in his body. Since his wrestling days, Batista has showcased a handful of tattoos. In fact, Batista reportedly has at least 33 tattoos on his body.

For the former WWE star, his tattoos are a great way of conveying his story. In fact, some of them show traces of his roots, including tattoos of the Philippines and Greece flags on his left arm. Aside from his present tattoos, he had some covered-up.

Batista claimed to have a tattoo of a friend. However, that friend expressed homophobic statements, which forced him to add some additional ink to cover up that specific tattoo. He also cut off ties with that particular friend.

Aside from putting ink on his body, Bautista’s passion for tattoos extended to his business investment portfolio. The actor-turned-wrestler opened up a tattoo shop with tattoo artist John Kural called DC Society Ink in Tampa.