If Nikola Jokic posts a monster triple-double and nobody was there to witness it, did it really happen? That was the question on Wednesday as the world focused on LeBron James passing fellow Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Denver Nuggets demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves 146-112 thanks to Jokic and his eye-popping stat line of 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists. But all eyes were on LeBron and his pursuit of NBA history.

Unsurprisingly, Jokic was asked about his thoughts on the Lakers star and the reigning MVP had nothing but respect for the latest generation’s greatest player, via Mike Singer:

“Nikola Jokic on LeBron James: ‘The guy didn’t have a prime, he’s in the prime for 20 years.’

Called him a true idol and someone to admire. Said he could never imagine playing as long as LeBron has.”

LeBron James has averaged 30 points per game over the last two seasons. He’d only done that twice in his first 18 seasons prior. While some of that can be attributed to the scoring burst, it’s still a testament to his talent and durability that he’s been able to keep up with peers more than a decade younger than him.

Nikola Jokic has a serious claim as the best player in the NBA today, heights only a select few like LeBron have ever done. Even for someone on that level as the Joker is, being able to do it for two decades and counting is a level even the greatest of stars can only dream of reaching.