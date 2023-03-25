My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Everyone in the NFL is waiting for Aaron Rodgers to get traded to the New York Jets, and it feels pretty much inevitable that a deal will get made at some point sooner rather than later. Even though he’s still on the Green Bay Packers, pretty much everyone is regarding Rodgers as a Jet now. And according to Colin Cowherd, that may not be a very good thing.

Rodgers will join a young Jets team that showcased some potential in 2022, but was ultimately destroyed by their lack of production at quarterback. Even with the addition of Rodgers, though, Cowherd doesn’t think that will help New York accomplish their main goal of winning a Super Bowl. Ultimately, Cowherd views Rodgers as a ‘Band-Aid” that will only temporarily fix their issues.

"Let's be honest. Aaron's not winning a Super Bowl with this team in the AFC." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/KpEBUtftkG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 24, 2023

In a sense, Cowherd isn’t totally incorrect here. Aaron Rodgers is already 40 years old, and has openly flirted with retirement the past few years. It’s fair to wonder how much longer he intends on playing, and how good he actually will be after a down year in 2022 for the Packers. If things don’t go New York’s way, they will be surrendering a lot for what figures to be a short stint with the Jets for Rodgers.

Still, acquiring Rodgers would likely make the Jets a dark horse contender given how good they were at every other spot than quarterback last season. That doesn’t mean they will win a Super Bowl, but they will have a much better shot at winning than they did without Rodgers. It’s certainly an interesting situation, but first, the world will have to continue to wait for Rodgers to get dealt to the Jets before they can get answers on what his tenure there would look like.