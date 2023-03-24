Jake Paul is known for his headlines inside and outside of the ring. He is making waves with his latest claim regarding Aaron Rodgers. Paul says that he was with Rodgers during the star quarterback’s infamous ayahuasca experience, and they ingested the psychedelic drink together, reports TMZ news.

Rodgers has been vocal about his experience with ayahuasca, but has made no mention of Paul when doing so. The future New York Jets quarterback is typically coy with the media, so it comes as no surprise that he decided not to reference the boxer.

Paul says he is on a similar path of spirituality as Rodgers and is even considering a similar darkness retreat that Rodgers underwent. Rodgers spoke volumes about the benefits of both ayahuasca and his darkness retreat, and apparently used them to meditate on his future in football.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of right now, Rodgers’ future is still within negotiations. He has made his intentions to play with the Jets clear, but an official trade sending him to New York has yet to be reported, let alone finalized.

The Green Bay Packers brass are taking their time in sending Rodgers to New York in order to ensure as substantial of a haul in return as they can possibly get. It seems all but a done deal that Rodgers is a Jet, but it would make sense if the negotiations linger throughout the summer.

As he awaits the details of his future, Aaron Rodgers will most likely arrive in the headlines again. Albeit his public insistence on his desire for peace and harmony, Rodgers continues to find himself in controversy.