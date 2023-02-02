The New York Giants’ success story of a season came to a screeching half in the playoffs when they were blown out of the Divisional Round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite losing by a score of 38-7, Giants safety Julian Love apparently wasn’t too impressed with what he saw from the Eagles in this game, particularly when it comes to their head coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni is a fiery coach on the sidelines, and he can often be found celebrating big plays by his team, which unsurprisingly irritates members of the opposing team. Count Love among those players who was irritated by Sirianni, as he labeled Philly’s head coach as a “free rider” before claiming that anyone could coach the Eagles because of the amount of talent they have on their roster.

Some interesting Nick Sirianni comments from Giants safety Julian Love on GMFB this morning. pic.twitter.com/xdxeKGjuhD — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) February 2, 2023

This is a pretty fiery take from Love, who is completely discrediting Sirianni when it comes to the success he’s had with the Eagles this season. Sure, the Eagles have a lot of talent on their roster, but Sirianni is largely responsible for implementing game plans on both sides of the ball that manage to bring out the best in every one of his players that he has at his disposal.

Being a coach in the NFL is hard, and while some guys, like Sirianni and Andy Reid, who both find their teams in the Super Bowl, have it easier than others, that doesn’t mean they aren’t responsible for their teams success. Love still seems a bit salty at how the Giants season ended, but he may have just given Sirianni and the Eagles some bulletin board material as they head into the biggest game of the season.