The Baltimore Orioles took care of business on Saturday with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Ryan McKenna, the Orioles' young right fielder, finished off the Mariners with a walk-off home run in the tenth inning off reliever Justin Topa.

With Baltimore within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, at least three Orioles players could be on the trading block. Ryan McKenna is making his case to stick with the contending team, playing as well as the four likely Orioles All-Stars on Saturday.

McKenna pinch-hit for starting right fielder Anthony Santander right before the winning shot, living up to the hype placed on him in the process.

“He's an animal off the bench,” Santander said to the next man up, Austin Hays, as McKenna prepared to hit.

The Orioles' Santander channeled his inner Babe Ruth prior to McKenna's game winner.

“I called it,” Santander said according to the Baltimore Sun.

“He’s an animal off the bench. That’s awesome. I’m so happy for him. He’s been ready all game. He really pays attention to the game. When his opportunity comes, he’s ready, and I’m so happy he hit that homer for us right there.”

McKenna said he'd been preparing himself for the moment for quite some time, but nothing compares to the real deal.

“It’s awesome,” McKenna said. “Stuff you try to visualize, try to be prepared for that moment…Real definitely trumps.”

The Orioles are set to take on the Mariners again on Sunday for the series finale. Kyle Bradish is expected to take the hill for Baltimore against George Kirby in a battle of sub-4.00 ERA pitchers.