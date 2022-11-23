Published November 23, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Patrick Beverley’s ejection from Tuesday’s intense matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Pat Bev’s teammates praised the veteran for standing up to Austin Reaves after Deandre Ayton mocked him as the young guard was lying on the floor. Others, though, weren’t very pleased with Beverley’s antics.

One of them happens to be Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer turned NBA analyst had a hilarious reaction to Beverley shoving Ayton from behind during the game:

“This dude is begging for a two-piece,” Barkley said (h/t CltuchPoints on Twitter).

Barkley also warned Beverley that his antics are going to catch up with him eventually if he “keeps messing around with the wrong person.”

Let’s not forget that Barkley is a former Sun, and he obviously has a lot of love for his team. He also happens to be one of the greatest players in Suns franchise history, so it comes as no surprise that he’s taken this stance here.

Moreover, it seems like Barkley just isn’t a fan of Beverley’s antics. The TNT host believes that Pat Bev is eventually going to get beat up if keeps up with this nonsense.

What you can say for sure, however, is that Patrick Beverley is not going to change anytime soon. He’s the type that is willing to go to war every single night, and this very reputation has been one of the reasons why he continues to thrive in the NBA. Love him or hate him, Beverley’s going to be around doing his thing for a few more years.