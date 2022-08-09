The New Orleans Saints may have just dodged a major bullet after their latest Jameis Winston scare. The quarterback suffered a foot injury that forced him off the field during their practice on Monday but it appears that it may not be as severe as originally feared.

With players succumbing season-ending injuries left and right across the NFL, it’s not exactly abnormal to fear the worst when it comes to this type of news. This goes double for Jameis Winston, who himself had his season cut short following a torn ACL after Week 8 during the previous campaign. The initial news leaned positive as the whispers coming out of camp asserted that the injury was “anything major”.

The updates on Winston have gone from good news to even better for Saints fans. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints QB is “doing well” with the injury “nothing to really worry about” based on an inside source.

Even though Saints’ QB Jameis Winston left practice Monday with a foot injury, one source said “he’s doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

What appeared to be an ominous injury may turn out to be nothing but the Saints exhibiting extreme caution for their QB as they try to ease back Jameis Winston into playing shape.

The Saints do have a veteran backup in Andy Dalton ready to take the reps should Winston need to miss time. But it looks like the Red Rifle shouldn’t hold his breath with the updates sounding mostly positive.