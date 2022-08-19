NCAA Football
‘He’s just working them hard’: Scott Frost’s disgusting admission on the amount of OL puking during Nebraska practice
Nobody likes puking. It’s uncomfortable, it’s disgusting and it almost always means something isn’t quite right in the stomach region. Almost always. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost made waves during a weekly radio appearance on Thursday night for his remarks about, yes, puking.
Of course, the most notable thing Frost said was that Texas transfer Casey Thompson would be under center for the Cornhuskers in their opening game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. But that wasn’t even the most attention-grabbing thing the Nebraska football head coach said.
When speaking about his practices, Frost raved about the number of players puking. Here’s why the Cornhuskers’ practices have been such disgusting affairs lately, per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.
“Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is coaching his position group intensely, Frost said. To the point that he estimates there are 15-20 vomits every practice from those linemen.