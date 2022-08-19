‘He’s just working them hard’: Scott Frost’s disgusting admission on the amount of OL puking during Nebraska practice

Nobody likes puking. It’s uncomfortable, it’s disgusting and it almost always means something isn’t quite right in the stomach region. Almost always. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost made waves during a weekly radio appearance on Thursday night for his remarks about, yes, puking.

Of course, the most notable thing Frost said was that Texas transfer Casey Thompson would be under center for the Cornhuskers in their opening game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. But that wasn’t even the most attention-grabbing thing the Nebraska football head coach said.

When speaking about his practices, Frost raved about the number of players puking. Here’s why the Cornhuskers’ practices have been such disgusting affairs lately, per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.

“Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is coaching his position group intensely, Frost said. To the point that he estimates there are 15-20 vomits every practice from those linemen.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

Scott Frost said that Nebraska football offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is “working them hard.” Frost noted that the uptick in puking is not due to his players being out of shape, but rather, due to the sheer intensity of Raiola’s workouts.

That’s great for Nebraska football, but Scott Frost could have found better ways to describe his “aggressive” offensive line than conjuring up an image of campus dining hall food littering the practice field.

It’s better than the usual, boring soundbites. But just tone it down a little bit, coach Frost. And may the luck of the Irish be with you when you take on the Wildcats in Dublin!