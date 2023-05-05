Idris Elba gained his name recognition from TV, and while he has never ditched the medium completely, he will return to the small screen very soon for a new Apple TV+ series, Hijack. This is the first of two series that Elba will be seen in this year — he will also lead the Sonic spin-off series, Knuckles, for Paramount. Elba was also seen in a continuation of a series, Luther: The Fallen Sun, earlier this year and will once again reprise his role as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elba’s new series.

Release date

The first two episodes of Hijack will premiere on Wednesday, June 28 on Apple TV+.

What’s it about?

Hijack is a thriller following the journey of a hijacked plane going to London over a seven-hour flight. Sam Nelson (Elba), a decorated negotiator, must make a deal with the hijacker and save the entire plane.

The most unique aspect of the film is that it’s told in real-time as each one-hour episode chronicles one hour of the flight (hats off to writer George Kay for that).

Who’s in it?

Idris Elba stars in the series, but he’s joined by Archie Panjabi, Max Beesley, Mohamed Elsandel, and Holly Aird.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Who directed it?

Jim Field Smith directed the series. As noted, Kay wrote the series. Hijack is a 60Forty Films production in collaboration with Idiotlamp Productions (created by Kay and Field Smith).

First-look images

Apple has released a number of first-look images from the series including glimpses of Elba, Beesley, Christine Adams, Panjabi, and Eve Myles in the series. You can check them out below.

The first two episodes of Hijack will premiere on June 28 on Apple TV+.