Paramount+ and SEGA’s upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog spinoff series, Knuckles, has added Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor to the cast alongside Idris Elba, who is set to reprise his role as the titular red Echidna. Kid Cudi shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the Deadline article detailing the show. Cudi also shared a sweet image of his cat with Knuckles on Twitter. The series follows Sonic’s rival, Knuckles, on an action-packed journey of self-discovery as he trains Wade as his protégé and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior, according to Variety.

Sweets is happy and excited about the Knuckles show pic.twitter.com/Sre0FttpEn — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 17, 2023

The Knuckles series is currently in production and will take place after the sequel film but before its upcoming third movie, slated for December 20, 2024, which will introduce Shadow the Hedgehog. The key creative team from the previous two Sonic films, including Jeff Fowler, the film’s director, will return for the show. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara will executive produce alongside Elba. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which Kid Cudi is not part of, earned over $190 million at the domestic box office and over $214 million internationally for a combined total gross of over $405.4 million. On Paramount+, the sequel is the top-performing Kids & Family film on the service and is also one of the service’s most re-watched films.

Kid Cudi will also star in the Disney+ film Crater, set to premiere in May. The musician and actor has previously appeared in HBO’s Westworld, Bill & Ted Face the Music and the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical In The Heights.