Here is our guide to the Potions of Hogwarts Legacy, from what each of them does to how to make them.

Hogwarts Legacy Guide – Potions

Potion-making is something that screams witches and wizards through and through. As such, it is not a surprise that Hogwarts Legacy implemented that into the game. Potions play a huge part in the game, as they have various positive effects from healing, to buffs, and more. It’s always good to have potions on hand, just in case you’ll need them.

As such, here are the potions that you can brew and use in the game:

Polyjuice Potion: Those familiar with the series know what these potions are. They can change your appearance to that of another person’s, as long as you have their hair.

Invisibility Potion: As the name implies, this potion renders the player invisible. Ingredients: 1 Leaping Toadstool Cap, 1 Knotgross Sprig, 1 Troll Bogey

Wiggenweld Potion: The Wiggenweld Potion is your primary source of healing in this game. As such, it is important to have a few bottles on your person at all times. Ingredients: 1 Horklump Juice, 1 Dittany Leaves

Felix Felicis Potion: This potion increases the luck of anyone who consumes it. In the game, this probably translates to item drops, loot, and critical hits. Ingredients: 1 Lacewing Flies, 1 Fluxweed Steam

Edurus Potion: These potions create a defensive rock-like layer on the player, increasing your defense against melee attacks. Ingredients: 1 Ashwinder Egg, 1 Mongrel Fur

Focus Potion: The Focus potion reduces the cooldown of your spells, letting you cast them more often. Ingredients: 1 Lacewing Fly, 1 Fluxweed Steam, 1 Dugbog tongue

Maxima Potion: The Maxima potion increases your spell damage for a limited amount of time. Ingredients: 1 Leech Juice, 1 Spider Fang

Thudnerbrew: This potion, when drunk, creates a storm around you. This storm stuns and damages any nearby enemies. Ingredients: 1 Leech Juice, 1 Shrivelfig Fruit, 1 Stench of the Dead



We will be sure to update this Hogwarts Legacy Potions Guide as more information arrives. This includes more potions, their ingredients and effects, and how to brew them. Stay tuned for that.

