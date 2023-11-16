Macaulay Culkin is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his co-star from the iconic film attending the ceremony.

The Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, will be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This will be the 2,765th star, according to the official Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To add to the honor, apparently, one castmate from his mega-hit movie will be at the ceremony.

Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez, said, “Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades.”

She added, “He has an extensive trajectory of work, but his movie, Home Alone, is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O'Hara, who played Macaulay's mother in the film, is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony.”

As for the actor's bio, he started at age four. The film Uncle Buck, with John Candy, is where he started to gain the most momentum. From there, John Hughes' Home Alone propelled him to stardom.

In the Christmas classic, Culkin played Kevin McCallister, a child who was left behind on a family trip. He fought off two thieves with various clever (and painful) antics. The movie led to a sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

At a young age, he starred in My Girl, The Good Son, Richie Rich, and Saved!

As for his more recent role, he was in American Horror Story Installment 10. Additionally, he acted in The Righteous Gemstones for HBO Max.

If you'd like to be part of Macaulay Culkin's ceremony, it will be on December 1 at 11:30 AM PT at 6353 Hollywood Boulevard.