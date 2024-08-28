Currently being developed by Unfrozen and set to be published by Ubisoft in the second quarter of 2025, Heroes of Might and Magic Olden Era will be Ubisoft's latest attempt at reviving a once-fabled franchise.

HOMM Olden Era will be the first new mainline game to be released for the series since the launch of Might & Magic Heroes VII in September 2015. Featuring the classic and fan-favorite art style reminiscent of Heroes of Might & Magic III with more modern, mobile-looking graphics, players are cautiously optimistic about this title.

Revealed just last week, the announcement for Heroes of Might and Magic Olden Era might have been overshadowed by the more prominent announcements and reveals made at Gamescom. Hopefully, Ubisoft will provide more support in promoting, marketing, and providing resources to make it the game that fans want, and not turn it into the last nail in the coffin for this ailing franchise.

Early Gameplay footage of HOMM Olden Era

But fans have a reason to hope that this game will be more than just a nostalgia trip; it will be an actually compelling game to play. Based on early gameplay footage material released by German outlet PC Games, HOMM Olden Era will feature six different factions:

Temple – the human and celestial alliance; Sylvan – consisting of wood elves, fairies, and the forces of nature; Dungeon – where the dark elves and other creatures who don't see the light of day reside; Necropolis – where the necromancers raise their army of the undead and vampires; Hive – a throng of demonic insects that are likely based on or are actually part of the Kriegans faction from days old; and a sixth unannounced faction, which is more than likely the equivalent of the Mages/Tower/Order from the previous games.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief in learning that the Towns System is being retained for the game, as well as the return of the classic spellbook tome from yore. The game will also follow the classic formula of turn-based overworld map exploration with a grid-based map that transitions to turn-based tactical battles when meeting enemy forces.

Seeing the classic Heroes of Might and Magic formula get revitalized with modern graphics and improved QOL systems is refreshing. It might still be too early to tell, but letting Unfrozen handle the development might be the right call, as the dev team is known for their respect for classic games and ability to keep things fresh while still maintaining the spirit of the source material.

Olden Era is keeping the spirit while introducing new systems

That doesn't mean Unfrozen is afraid to introduce its own systems. One of these new mechanics that players can look forward to is the Faction Law system, where players get to enact laws that cause faction-wide effects.

Another welcome addition is more streamlined multiplayer game modes, allowing players to get into play without committing entire weekends for a single playthrough. One of these game modes is the One-hero mode, which assigns just one hero per player, and an Arena mode, where players choose and upgrade a hero and draft an army for sequential battles.

Another welcome addition is active abilities for creatures, giving each faction much more diversity and depth. This makes combat less reliant on Heroes like they used to, while still keeping the titular heroes relevant.

But these changes are made while also keeping some of the old features that fans love like the scenario and map editors, although fans are still asking for the return of random map generators. Many fans also call for the return of Paul Romero, the score compositor for the majority of the franchise.

A Reboot that is also a Prequel

Ubisoft is also making the right call in veering away from their more recent releases and making this game a reboot while also keeping its ties to the classic games that fans are more attached to. Olden Era will be a prequel to the original games created up to Heroes of Might & Magic IV, keeping themes and some factions intact.

Heroes of Might and Magic Olden Era will have a campaign set on the mysterious continent of Jadame, where the four factions have to establish an unstable alliance against the threat of the Hive as an Infernal demon lord aims to subjugate the world. The direct connection to the world of Enroth, Erathia, Antagarich, Axeoth, and other settings from previous games, is currently unknown.

Heroes of Might and Magic Olden Era is tentatively set to release on PC through Steam in Q2 2025, coinciding with the series' thirtieth anniversary. To help you tide the wait, consider playing games like Songs of Conquest and Age of Wonders 4, two games that drew inspiration from the best of the franchise.