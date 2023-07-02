Honduras and Haiti lock horns in the Bank of America Stadium! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Honduras-Haiti prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Honduras continues to have a poor run in their 2023 games, managing to get just one win in their first match this year. La Bicolor still has not captured a win this competition, losing 4-0 to Mexico and getting a 1-1 draw with Qatar.

Haiti has been a revelation in the Gold Cup, getting a win over Qatar in their first group match. The Haitians' run of seven unbeaten games came to an end to expected group toppers Mexico, who beat them 1-3 last timeout.

Here are the Honduras-Haiti soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Honduras-Haiti Odds

Honduras: +130

Haiti: +190

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Honduras vs. Haiti

TV: Fox Sports 2, Univision NOW, UniMás, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Why Honduras Can Beat Haiti

Honduras is rated as the 81st-best FIFA men's team around the world, surpassing the likes of Jordan, Bolivia, and Zambia. Honduras trails Georgia, China, and Guinea in the rankings. In the CONCACAF region, the Bicolor is ranked eighth, trailing Panama, Jamaica, and El Salvador.

In their 22nd appearance in the tournament, Honduras, who were champions in 1981, suffered a 4-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match. Luis Franco Romo scored twice in the first half, while Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez found the net in the second half.

In their next game, the Hondurans managed to salvage a late draw against tournament invitee Qatar. Albert Elis scored in the sixth minute of added time to cancel out Tameem Al-Abdullah's seventh-minute opener.

Thanks to that late equalizer, Honduras managed to stay in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals. If they defeat Haiti and Qatar fails to earn points against Mexico, Honduras will advance to the quarter-finals. Honduras intends to repeat their 2021 run, where they qualified for the playoffs as representatives of Group D. However, the H was knocked out by Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Although Honduras has a better overall record in their head-to-head encounters, their recent form in the competition does not inspire much confidence. In five of their last six matches, Honduras has seen fewer than three goals per game. During this period, their opponents scored a total of seven goals, while Honduras managed to score only two goals.

The Catrachos have only made one goal and surrendered five in this tourney, but they will be trying to turn things around in their last match for the group. Alberth Elis, Luis Vega, and Rubilio Castillo will be absent after sustaining injuries. Regardless, Jerry Bengtson, Jorge Benguché, and Edwin Solano are expected to lead the forward spots. Bryan Acosta, Alexander López, and Deiby Flores may pick up some starting minutes as midfielders, while Jorge Álvarez, Joseph Rosales, and Christian Altamirano will be quality back-ups.

Why Haiti Can Beat Honduras

Le Rouge et Bleu is the 87th-best nation according to the recent FIFA Men's rankings, just six places behind Honduras. Haiti is ahead of Curacao, Luxembourg, Armenia, and Equatorial Guinea. Meanwhile, they are behind Zambia, Gabon, and Bahrain in the world rankings. Furthermore, they are just one spot below Honduras in the CONCACAF rankings, but they are ahead of Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guatemala.

Haiti sits in second place in Group B with three points. In their first Gold Cup match for this year, Haiti staged a comeback to defeat Qatar 2-1. After falling behind in the 20th minute due to a goal from Yusuf Abdurisag, Duckens Nazon equalized for Haiti with a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half. Frantzdy Pierrot secured the victory for Haiti with a goal in the 97th minute.

In their next match, Gabriel Calderón Pellegrino's team suffered a 3-1 loss to Mexico, who secured their place in the next round. However, the top spot in the group is still up for grabs. If Haiti defeats Honduras and Mexico fails to beat Qatar, Haiti will progress as the group winner. Even if they draw against Honduras and Qatar defeats Mexico, Haiti will maintain its second-place position in the group.

Looking at their recent form, Haiti has conceded goals in five out of their last six games, with opponents scoring a total of 13 goals. Strengthening their defense will be crucial for Haiti. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue in their upcoming match.

Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, and Carnejy Antoine are still expected to get the starting forward spots. Steeven Saba, Bryan Alceus, and Leverton Pierre are expected to deputize in the midfield spots. Derrick Etienne Jr. and Fafà Picault are set to return to the team and will play key roles.

Final Honduras-Haiti Prediction & Pick

Honduras and Haiti are expected to exchange goals in the game. However, Haiti's form has been remarkable and they might nudge Honduras with a tightly-fought win.

Final Honduras-Haiti Prediction & Pick: Haiti (+190), Over 2.5 goals (-118)