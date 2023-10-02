New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott made his return to Dallas when they played the Cowboys on Sunday, and he opened up on the emotions he felt ahead of the game when a tribute video was played for him and the fans.

“I honestly wasn't too emotional,” Ezekiel Elliott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I was locked in and focused on the game ahead. … I am forever grateful for the Dallas community, forever grateful for the Jones family, just the opportunity he gave me. And just how well the city treated me, how they took me in.”

Elliott had a very successful career with the Cowboys after being drafted in 2016. He was a part of some very successful teams with Dak Prescott, even though they never got over the hump and won a Super Bowl. Him and Dak Prescott took the NFL world by storm in their rookie seasons in 2016, going 13-3 and getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

The Patriots lost the game to the Cowboys 38-3 on Sunday, and dropped to 1-3 on the season. The Cowboys bounced back from a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Sunday Night Football next week, a huge test against possibly the best team in the league. Elliott and the Patriots have a big game against the New Orleans Saints, and need to avoid going 1-4.