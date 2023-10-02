The New England Patriots had an all-around rough afternoon during Sunday's road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England was powerless to generate any offensive momentum against Dallas' vaunted defensive front, and the Patriots eventually fell by a dizzying 38-3 final margin.

Tight end Hunter Henry took the time after the game to reflect on the crushing loss and what it means for the now 1-3 Patriots as they move forward in the 2023 season.

“That was tough. Not what we wanted at all,” said Henry, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. “We have a resilient bunch. We’ll find out a lot about ourselves.”

The Patriots will indeed need to show some resiliency if they want to shake off Sunday's lifeless display in Dallas. For what it's worth, Hunter Henry did put together a solid showing for what was an otherwise abysmal New England offense, hauling in four receptions for 51 yards.

Still, in a season that has been defined by offensive struggles thus far, the loss to the Cowboys certainly took the cake. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled mightily against the Dallas defense, completing 12 of 21 passes for just 150 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, one of which was returned to the end zone for a Cowboys touchdown.

Jones also had a fumble that was returned to the end zone as well.

The Patriots will be facing another tough defensive unit when they return to the gridiron in Week Five against the New Orleans Saints back in the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.