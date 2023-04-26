Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

With Honkai Star Rail now released, we answer a commonly asked question: Does this game have cross-platform, and do saves carry over to other platforms?

Honkai Star Rail will be available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android upon launch. As such, some players asked if there would be cross-platform between the available platforms. Thankfully, much like Genshin Impact, this game does have cross-platform. Players who play on PC can add their friends who play on other platforms and so on and so forth. However, unlike Genshin Impact, you won’t really be playing with your friends. Support characters are the extent of this game’s multiplayer functionality. As such, although you can play cross-platform, it’s limited in what it can do.

Which brings us over to the next question: Does Honkai Star Rail have cross-save functionality? Can I log off my game on my PC and continue playing it on my phone? The answer is a resounding yes. Much like Genshin Impact, players can play their account on any platform. Since the player’s Honkai Star Rail account is linked to either their Hoyoverse, Facebook, or Twitter account, the player will be able to access their account on all platforms. You can start playing on your computer, then switch to your phone when you’re about to go to bed.

That’s the answer to the question “Does Honkai Star Rail have cross-platform and cross-save?” The game is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.