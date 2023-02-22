Players interested in playing Honkai: Star Rail, especially those coming from Genshin Impact, may find themselves wondering: Does this game have multiplayer or coop? We will answer that question and more in this article.

The answer to the question “Does Honkai: Star Rail have multiplayer or co-op” is both yes and no. Yes, players will be able to add their friends to the game. No, players will not be able to join your game like in Genshin Impact. What then, you may ask, is the point of adding your friends if they can’t join you? The answer is quite simple: Support Characters.

Players can set one of their Characters as the Support Character on their Trailblazer Profile. Once set, the people on your friend list can then borrow your Support Character as a temporary team member. It is important to note, however, that players cannot just borrow their friend’s overpowered character and breeze through the story of the game. The Support system is only available in Calyxes.

To do so, players just have to start any of the game’s Calyxes. Once there, they need to press the green Support button beside their fourth team member. Doing so brings up the list of Supports the player can borrow from their friend list. Should you have no friends on your list, the game randomly picks a list of players from whom you can borrow Support Characters. If you don’t like any of the Support Characters on the list, you can refresh the said list.

Once you have selected a Support Character you want to borrow, they will be added to your team for the duration of your Calyx run. They function as if you own the character, so make sure to take full advantage of this feature. It is important to remember, however, that players cannot borrow a Support Character that is already in their team. No matter how much you want to have two Himekos on your team, it is not possible. Trying to do so will give the player the prompt to replace their character and replace it with the Support One.

There is an incentive to do this. Should your friends borrow your Support Character, you will receive Credits. The number of Credits you receive depends on how many players use your Support Character. That’s why it is ideal to put strong attackers like Himeko or good supporters like Bailu as your Support Character. This increases the chance of players borrowing said character.

That’s all the information we have about the multiplayer and coop aspect of Honkai Star Rail. Or at least, something close to one. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.