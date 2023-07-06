Lynx is going to be a playable character in Honkai Star Rail! The Lynx reveal was posted on various HoYoverse accounts.

Lynx Reveal

“In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it.”

The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.

She is highly capable of action despite her apparent lack of motivation. She only appears introverted and lazy to avoid unnecessary socialization.

As for what counts as unnecessary socialization — “Um, aren't all socialization unnecessary?”

Lynx Landau has not yet appeared in person as of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1, but has been mentioned in some NPC dialogue. As a playable character, she is a 4-star Quantum character following the Path of Abundance.

Who voices Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

Lynx is being voiced by Risa Mei in the English voiceover. Her previous roles include Sangonomiya Kokomi from Genshin Impact, Folkwang and Syuen from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and MP-446 from Girls' Frontline.

For the Japanese voiceover, Haruka Terui does Lynx's voice. She voiced Rumi and Chihaya Mifune in Persona 5 Royal, Lila Decyrus in the Atelier Ryze series, and Yuuna Yuuki from Yuki Yuna is a Hero.

When will Lynx be playable?

The timing of the announcement is giving cause to believe that Lynx will be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3, expected on August 20, 2023. Her banner, whether she's a featured 4-star in Fu Xuan's or in Imbibitor Lunae's, is yet to be announced.

It's unlikely that Lynx will appear in Version 1.2 as the upcoming update continues the Trailblazers' expedition aboard the Xianzhou Luofu. With Lynx's release in Version 1.3, it's possible that we will return to Belobog in Jarilo-VI to prompt an introduction with the third Landau sibling.