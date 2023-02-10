Honkai Star Rail has opened pre-registration on all platforms as its final closed beta begins and its release date nears.

How to Pre-Register in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse’s upcoming title, will be available on PC, Epic Games Store, Android, and iOS. Each platform allows for pre-registering.

On PC, the frontpage of the official Honkai: Star Rail allows you to pre-register to the game using your HoYoverse account. You can also pre-register on the Epic Games Store.

Users on iOS can pre-register on the App Store.

Android users can pre-register through the Google Play Store.

Much like HoYoverse’s other titles, Honkai: Star Rail will also feature a seamless gameplay across the platforms, with cross-save and cross-play features to make sure players play on the platform they prefer.

Honkai Star Rail Pre-Registration Rewards



The specific rewards for each pre-registration milestone is as follows:

500,000 pre-registrants: Credit ×50,000

1,000,000 pre-registrants: Star Rail Pass ×3

2,000,000 pre-registrants: Avatar Trailblazer — Welcome ×1

3,500,000 pre-registrants: 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning)

5,000,000 pre-registrants: Star Rail Pass ×15

Another milestone has been set for the official Honkai: Star Rail social media accounts:

The number of our social media accounts’ followers reaches 2,500,000: Star Rail Pass ×2 and credit ×50,000

If all milestones are hit, players will get a total of 20 Star Rail Passes (used for the game’s summoning system, similar to Genshin Impact’s Acquaint Fate), as well as the 4-star character Serval.

All Trailblazers will receive the corresponding rewards upon the game’s launch. The Trailblazer — Welcome avatar will be delivered according to the Trailblazer’s gender you selected.

The official release date will be “revealed soon,” according to HoYoverse. The community speculates that it may be imminent, partly due to the fact that the game version in the Final Closed Beta is 0.9.0. A new character trailer for Bailu was released today in celebration of the launch of the Final Closed Beta.

Honkai: Star Rail is described as a “brand-new space fantasy RPG game with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown.” Following the global success of Genshin Impact, this new HoYoverse title has big footsteps to follow. Building upon the more dated Honkai series of games, this title features characters both new and old to the Honkai universe.