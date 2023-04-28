Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about adorkable swordmaster Sushang in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Sushang

“Born on the Xianzhou Yaoqing, sent to the Cloud Knights of the Luofu for military training. She wields her family sword, a gift from her mother, and longs for the future she will go on to write.”

Sushang is one of the game’s most adorable characters and yet another familiar face. In-game, she is a 4-star Physical character, and her Path is The Hunt. Members in this Path are known for their ability to deal large amounts of damage to a single target, allowing them to take down enemies with ease. Sushang does this by dealing multiple instances of Physical DMG to one target using her Skill.

Players will meet Sushang in Xianzhou: The Luofu after finishing the Jarilo-VI chapter of the game. She is available for summon right now either in the Standard or the Event warp banner.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni, who has notably lent her voice to other video game characters such as Grim in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as well as Dori from the other HoYoverse title Genshin Impact.

Fukuen Misato provided the voice for Sushang’s Japanese voice. Ogura is known for voicing Sakura Kasugano from Street Fighter, Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia, as well as Li Sushang from the other HoYoverse title Honkai Impact 3rd.

Sushang Ascension Materials

To fully level up Sushang to Level 80, you will need the following:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 12 Artifex’s Module 13 Artifex’s Gyreheart 12 Conqueror’s Will

50 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

246,400 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Sushang Skill Materials

Maxing all of Sushang Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 22 Artifex’s Module 35 Artifex’s Cogwheel 20 Artifex’s Gyreheart

Calyx drops: 8 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 42 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 77 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Sushang Trace Materials

Activating all of Sushang will require the following materials:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 6 Artifex’s Module 7 Artifex’s Cogwheel 22 Artifex’s Gyreheart

Calyx drops: 4 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 12 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 28 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Sushang Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Cloudfencer Art: Starshine (Single Target)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Sushang’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Cloudfencer Art: Mountainfall (Single Target)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 105% of Sushang’s ATK to a single enemy. In addition, there is a 33% chance to trigger Sword Stance on the final hit, dealing Additional Physical DMG equal to 50% of Sushang’s ATK to the enemy.

Physical DMG equal to 50% of Sushang’s ATK to the enemy. If the enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break , Sword Stance is guaranteed to trigger.

Ultimate – Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald (Single Target)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 192% of Sushang’s ATK to a single enemy and immediately Advances her action forward by 100%. In addition, Sushang’s ATK increases by 18% and using her Skill has 2 extra chances to trigger Sword Stance for 2 turn(s).

Sword Stance triggered from the extra chances deals 50% of the original DMG.

Talent – Dancing Blade (Enhance)

When an enemy has their Weakness Broken on the field, Sushang’s SPD increases by 15% for 2 turn(s).

Technique – Cloudfencer Art: Warcry

Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, Sushang deals Physical DMG equal to 80% of her ATK to all enemies.

Sushang Traces

Guileless – When current HP percentage is 50% or lower, reduces the chance of being attacked by enemies.

HP +4% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Riposte – For every Sword Stance triggered, the DMG dealt by Sword Stance increases by 2.5%. Stacks up to 10 time(s).

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) HP +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Vanquisher – After using Basic ATK or Skill, if there are enemies on the field with Weakness Break, Sushang’s action is Advanced Forward by 15%.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6) HP +8% (requires Level 75) ATK +8% (requires Level 80)



ATK +4% (requires Level 1)

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Sushang Eidolon

Cut With Ease

After using Skill against a Weakness Broken enemy, regenerates 1 Skill Point.

Refine in Toil

After triggering Sword Stance, the DMG taken by Sushang is reduced by 20% for 1 turn.

Rise From Fame

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Cleave With Heart

Sushang’s Break Effect increases by 40%.

Prevail via Taixu

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Dwell Like Water

Talent’s SPD Boost is stackable and can stack up to 2 times. Additionally, after entering battle, Sushang immediately gains 1 stack of her Talent’s SPD Boost.

Official Sushang Introduction

“A naive and enthusiastic newcomer to the Cloud Knights who wields a Greatsword.

She envisions the historic legends of the Cloud Knights, and is eager to become such a figure herself.

As such, Sushang firmly believes in the philosophies “be eager to help those in need”, “do one good deed a day and reflect on oneself three times a day”, leading her to busy days full of helping others.”

That’s everything we know about Sushang in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.