Honkai: Star Rail hasn’t released yet, but already has a host of characters with amazing voice acting. Read ahead for the Honkai: Star Rail voice actors.
Honkai Star Rail Voice Actors
These are the Honkai Star Rail voice actors for all of the playable characters as revealed through various official channels, mostly through the Honkai: Star Rail website. This will be updated periodically, as more roles become confirmed and more characters become added.
For the cited notable work, roles in previous HoYoverse/miHoYo titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact were prioritized.
4-star Characters
- Arlan
- English VA: Dani Chambers
- Notable Previous Roles: Nilou (Genshin Impact), Timerra (Fire Emblem: Engage), Becky Blackbell (Spy x Family)
- Japanese VA: Shraishi Ryoko
- Notable Previous Roles: Devola and Popola (NieR series, Asuka Kazama (Tekken 5, 6, 7, Tag Tournament 2), Loki & Societte (Granblue Fantasy)
- Asta
- English VA: Felecia Angelle
- Notable Previous Roles: Mona Megistus (Genshin Impact), Aoi Asahina (Danganronpa Series), Kohaku (Dr. Stone)
- Japanese VA: Akasaki Chinatsu
- Notable Previous Roles: Seong Mi-na (Soulcalibur VI), Alice Nakiri (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Souma)
- Dan Heng
- English VA: Nicholas Leung
- Japanese VA: Ito Kento
- Notable Previous Roles: Hirotaka Nifuji (It’s Difficult to Love an Otaku), Doppo Kannonzaka (Hypnosis Mic)
- Herta
- English VA: PJ Mattson
- Notable Previous Roles: Baiken (Guilty Gear: Strive), Sylvanas Windrunner (World of Warcraft), Cheer Bear (Care Bears)
- Japanese VA: Yamazaki Haruka
- Notable Previous Roles: Kati Räikkönen (Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed), Grani (Arknights)
- Hook
- English VA: Felecia Angelle
- Notable Previous Roles: Mona Megistus (Genshin Impact), Aoi Asahina (Danganronpa Series), Kohaku (Dr. Stone)
- Japanese VA: Sora Tokui
- Notable Previous Roles: Nico Yazawa (Love Live), Momoi Saiba (Blue Archive), Shin Jia (Counter:Side)
- March 7th
- English VA: Skyler Davenport
- Notable Previous Roles: Sarah (Final Fantasy VII Remake), Sarah Stevens (HuniePop 2: Double Date), Loumelat (Genshin Impact)
- Japanese VA: Ogura Yui
- Notable Previous Roles: Croque (Neural Cloud), Shifty (NIKKE), Passionlip (Fate/Grand Order)
- Natasha
- English VA: Elizabeth Maxwell
- Notable Previous Roles: Rosaria (Genshin Impact), Sae Niijima (Persona 5), Zephia (Fire Emblem Engage)
- Japanese VA: Uchiyama Yumi
- Notable Previous Roles: Ichiko Ohya (Persona 5), Mare Bello Fiore (Overlord), Rudeus Greyrat (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)
- Pela
- English VA: Xanthe Huynh
- Notable Previous Roles: Haru Okumura (Persona 5), Marianne von Edmund (Fire Emblem: Three Houses), Agnea Bristarni (Octopath Traveler II)
- Japanese VA: Morohoshi Sumire
- Notable Previous Roles: Yuni (NIKKE), Lilele (Granblue Fantasy), Kyoko (River City Girls 2)
- Qingque
- English VA: Bryn Apprill
- Notable Previous Roles: Awilix (Smite), Skye (Paladins), Kobeni Higashiyama (Chainsaw Man)
- Japanese VA: Arisa Date
- Notable Previous Roles: Narumi Momose (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku)
- Sampo
- English VA: Roger Rose
- Japanese VA: Hirakawa Daisuke
- Notable Previous Roles: Chrome (Punishing: Gray Raven), Noriaki Kakyoin (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Rufus Albarea (The Legend of Heroes series)
- Serval
- English VA: Natalie Sistine
- Notable Previous Roles: Yor Forger (Spy X Family)
- Japanese VA: Aimi
- Notable Previous Roles: Kasumi Toyama (BanG Dream!)
- Sushang
- English VA: Anjali Kunapaneni
- Notable Previous Roles: Dori (Genshin Impact), Grim (Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands)
- Japanese VA: Fukuen Misato
- Notable Previous Roles: Li Sushang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Sakura Kasugano (Street Fighter), Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia)
- Tingyun
- English VA: Laci Morgan
- Notable Previous Roles: Clarisse (Shadowverse)
- Japanese VA: Yuuki Takada
- Notable Previous Roles: Tharja (Fire Emblem Heroes), Rin Murasame (Code Vein), Elma (Alchemy Stars)
5-star Characters
- Female Trailblazer
- Currently unconfirmed
- Male Trailblazer
- Currently unconfirmed
- Bailu
- English VA: Su Ling Chan
- Japanese VA: Emiri Katou
- Notable Previous Roles: Tracer (Overwatch), Abby and Sierokarte (Granblue Fantasy), Becky Blackbell (Spy x Family)
- Blade
- English VA: Currently unconfirmed
- Japanese VA: Miki Shinichiro
- Notable Previous Roles: Hasegawa Zenkichi (Persona 5 Strikers), Nighteye (My Hero Academia), Sasaki Kojirou and Leonidas I (Fate/Grand Order)
- Bronya
- English VA: Madeline Reiter
- Japanese VA: Asumi Kana
- Notable Previous Roles: Bronya Zaychik (Honkai Impact 3rd), Snowsant (Arknights), Popura Takeshima (Working!), Nisekoi (Marika Tachibana)
- Clara (and Svarog)
- English VA: Emily Sun
- Japanese VA: Hidaka Rina and Yasumoto Hiroki
- Hidaka Rina’s Notable Previous Roles: Neon (NIKKE), Tristana (League of Legends), Milim Nava (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime)
- Yasumoto Hiroki’s Notable Previous Roles: Agil (Sword Art Online), Guile (Street Fighter)
- Fu Xuan
- English VA: Currently unconfirmed.
- Japanese VA: Miku Itou
- Notable Previous Roles: Li (Punishing: Gray Raven), Kolulu (Granblue Fantasy), Miku Nakano (The Quintessential Quintuplets)
- Gepard
- English VA: Bryson Baugus
- Notable Previous Roles: Bell Cranel (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)
- Japanese VA: Furukawa Makoto
- Notable Previous Roles: Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-sama: Love is War), Saitama (One Punch Man), Benimaru (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)
- Himeko
- English VA: Cia Court
- Notable Previous Roles: Vi (League of Legends), Faith (The Wolf Among Us), Ogura Mio and Inagi Hotomi (Genshin Impact)
- Japanese VA: Tanaka Rie
- Notable Previous Roles: Lisa (Genshin Impact), Murata Himeko (Honkai Impact 3rd), Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 3)
- Jing Yuan
- English VA: Alejandro Saab
- Notable Previous Roles: Cyno (Genshin Impact), Yuri Leclerc (Fire Emblem Three Houses), Bodvar the Fierce (God of War: Ragnarok)
- Japanese VA: Ono Daisuke
- Notable Previous Roles: Erwin Smith (Attack on Titan), Jotaro Kujo (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Kou Ichijou (Persona 4 Animation)
- Kafka
- English VA: Cheryl Texiera
- Notable Previous Roles: Jane Ponderosa (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Katy Hart (Girl Meets World)
- Japanese VA: Itou Shizuka
- Notable Previous Roles: Sutera (Granblue Fantasy), Irina Jelavic (Assassination Classroom)
- Luocha
- English VA: Currently unconfirmed
- Japanese VA: Ishida Akira
- Notable Previous Roles: Kamisato Ayato (Genshin Impact), Otto Apocalypse (Honkai Impact 3rd), Gaara (Naruto series)
- Seele
- English VA: Molly Zhang
- Notable Previous Roles: Penny (My Time at Portia), Mulan (Smite)
- Japanese VA: Nakahara Mai
- Notable Previous Roles: Seele Vollerei and Veliona (Honkai Impact 3rd), Akagi (Azur Lane), Hiyori Tsuchinaga (Blue Archive)
- Silver Wolf
- English VA: Melissa Fahn
- Notable Previous Roles: Edward Wong (Cowboy Bebop), Neptune/Purple Heart (Hyperdimension Neptunia), Miss Fortune (League of Legends)
- Japanese VA: Asumi Kana
- Notable Previous Roles: Notable Previous Roles: Bronya Zaychik (Honkai Impact 3rd), Snowsant (Arknights), Popura Takeshima (Working!), Nisekoi (Marika Tachibana)
- Welt
- English VA: Corey Landis
- Japanese VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa
- Notable Previous Roles: Welt Yang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Asahi Azumane (Haikyuu!!), Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan)
- Yanqing
- English VA: Amber May
- Notable Previous Roles: Dehya (Genshin Impact)
- Japanese VA: Marina Inoue
- Notable Previous Roles: Elysia (Honkai Impact 3rd) Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan), Female Protagonist (Persona 3 Portable)
