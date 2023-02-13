Honkai: Star Rail hasn’t released yet, but already has a host of characters with amazing voice acting. Read ahead for the Honkai: Star Rail voice actors.

Honkai Star Rail Voice Actors

These are the Honkai Star Rail voice actors for all of the playable characters as revealed through various official channels, mostly through the Honkai: Star Rail website. This will be updated periodically, as more roles become confirmed and more characters become added.

For the cited notable work, roles in previous HoYoverse/miHoYo titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact were prioritized.

4-star Characters

Arlan English VA: Dani Chambers Notable Previous Roles: Nilou (Genshin Impact), Timerra (Fire Emblem: Engage), Becky Blackbell (Spy x Family) Japanese VA: Shraishi Ryoko Notable Previous Roles: Devola and Popola (NieR series, Asuka Kazama (Tekken 5, 6, 7, Tag Tournament 2), Loki & Societte (Granblue Fantasy)

Asta English VA: Felecia Angelle Notable Previous Roles: Mona Megistus (Genshin Impact), Aoi Asahina (Danganronpa Series), Kohaku (Dr. Stone) Japanese VA: Akasaki Chinatsu Notable Previous Roles: Seong Mi-na (Soulcalibur VI), Alice Nakiri (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Souma)

Dan Heng English VA: Nicholas Leung Japanese VA: Ito Kento Notable Previous Roles: Hirotaka Nifuji (It’s Difficult to Love an Otaku), Doppo Kannonzaka (Hypnosis Mic)

Herta English VA: PJ Mattson Notable Previous Roles: Baiken (Guilty Gear: Strive), Sylvanas Windrunner (World of Warcraft), Cheer Bear (Care Bears) Japanese VA: Yamazaki Haruka Notable Previous Roles: Kati Räikkönen (Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed), Grani (Arknights)

Hook English VA: Felecia Angelle Notable Previous Roles: Mona Megistus (Genshin Impact), Aoi Asahina (Danganronpa Series), Kohaku (Dr. Stone) Japanese VA: Sora Tokui Notable Previous Roles: Nico Yazawa (Love Live), Momoi Saiba (Blue Archive), Shin Jia (Counter:Side)

March 7th English VA: Skyler Davenport Notable Previous Roles: Sarah (Final Fantasy VII Remake), Sarah Stevens (HuniePop 2: Double Date), Loumelat (Genshin Impact) Japanese VA: Ogura Yui Notable Previous Roles: Croque (Neural Cloud), Shifty (NIKKE), Passionlip (Fate/Grand Order)

Natasha English VA: Elizabeth Maxwell Notable Previous Roles: Rosaria (Genshin Impact), Sae Niijima (Persona 5), Zephia (Fire Emblem Engage) Japanese VA: Uchiyama Yumi Notable Previous Roles: Ichiko Ohya (Persona 5), Mare Bello Fiore (Overlord), Rudeus Greyrat (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

Pela English VA: Xanthe Huynh Notable Previous Roles: Haru Okumura (Persona 5), Marianne von Edmund (Fire Emblem: Three Houses), Agnea Bristarni (Octopath Traveler II) Japanese VA: Morohoshi Sumire Notable Previous Roles: Yuni (NIKKE), Lilele (Granblue Fantasy), Kyoko (River City Girls 2)

Qingque English VA: Bryn Apprill Notable Previous Roles: Awilix (Smite), Skye (Paladins), Kobeni Higashiyama (Chainsaw Man) Japanese VA: Arisa Date Notable Previous Roles: Narumi Momose (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku)

Sampo English VA: Roger Rose Japanese VA: Hirakawa Daisuke Notable Previous Roles: Chrome (Punishing: Gray Raven), Noriaki Kakyoin (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Rufus Albarea (The Legend of Heroes series)

Serval English VA: Natalie Sistine Notable Previous Roles: Yor Forger (Spy X Family) Japanese VA: Aimi Notable Previous Roles: Kasumi Toyama (BanG Dream!)

Sushang English VA: Anjali Kunapaneni Notable Previous Roles: Dori (Genshin Impact), Grim (Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands) Japanese VA: Fukuen Misato Notable Previous Roles: Li Sushang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Sakura Kasugano (Street Fighter), Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia)

Tingyun English VA: Laci Morgan Notable Previous Roles: Clarisse (Shadowverse) Japanese VA: Yuuki Takada Notable Previous Roles: Tharja (Fire Emblem Heroes), Rin Murasame (Code Vein), Elma (Alchemy Stars)



5-star Characters