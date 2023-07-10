Missed the stream and the new reveals? Read on for the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Livestream Recap.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Livestream Recap

You can view the Version trailer here, titled “Even Immortality Ends.”

New Character – Blade

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters, and a swordsman who abandoned his blade.

Pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.”

Blade is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Destruction. Blade's kit allows him to deal damage and sustain himself in battle. Lots of footage of Blade solo-ing different kinds of content has been circulating in the community thanks to his self-sufficiency in battle.

Read more about Blade here.

New Character – Kafka

“On the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: “Likes collecting coats.”

Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter, other than that she is one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.

In order to achieve Elio's envisioned future, Kafka gets to work.”

We also get to play as Kafka in the tutorial part of the game at the very start. She leaves a strong impression, both as a character in the story and as a playable unit, and there is no lack of Kafka wanters.

She is a 5-star Lightning character following the Path of Nihility. Read more about Kafka here.

New Character – Luka

“The boxing champion in Belobog's Underworld, and one of Wildfire's most capable fighters.

The consecutive champion of the Fight Club inspires the dreams of children in the Underworld with his enthusiasm.”

He is a 4-star Physical character following the Path of Nihility. Despite his Nihility alignment, he has a lot of DMG output on top of the Bleed that comes from his abilities. Read more about Luka here.

New Light Cone – The Unreachable Side (5-star Destruction)

Unfulfilled Yearning

Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 18/21/24/27/30% and increases their Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, their DMG increases by 24/28/32/36/40%. This effect is removed after the wearer uses an attack.

New Light Cone – Patience Is All You Need (5-star Nihility)

Spider Web

Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8%, stacking up to 3 times.

If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).

New Relic Sets

Longevous Disciple

2-Pc: Increases Max HP by 12%.

4-Pc: When the wearer is hit or has their HP consumed by an ally, their CRIT Rate increases by 8% for 2 turn(s) and up to 2 stacks.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

2-Pc: Increases SPD by 6%.

4-Pc: When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

Rutilant Arena

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%.

Broken Keel

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.

New Main Story

This will have the continuation of the main story from where Version 1.0 left off. Dan Heng, after having his own journey aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, will finally be reunited with the rest of the Astral Express crew.

This update may also include getting to witness and try out a 5-star version of a certain character.

New Areas

The expansion of the Main Story will also introduce two new explorable areas in the Xianzhou Luofu: the Alchemy Commission and the Scalegorge Waterscape.

New Enemies

Malefic Ape

An ape as tall as mountainous boulders with terrifying might. When the Ambrosial Arbor still stood, the Xianzhou people bred many fantastic creatures with their esoteric techniques. Malefic Apes were one of the war beasts that walked alongside the army.

The Ascended

The form that the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus crave. A true shape that cast off the burdens of humanity and has been reforged using the way of immortality.

…Yanqing?

General Jing Yuan’s retainer. A gifted swordsman who hasn’t even come of age.

New Echo of War – Phantylia, the Undying

Phantylia has three stages.

In her first stage, she will summon Abundance Lotuses that will restore her HP and steal Skill Points. Destroying the Lotuses will grant the Skill Points back.

The second stage has Phantylia change gear into Destruction, summoning Destruction Lotuses which reduce the party's Max HP while dealing damage.

No information was revealed about her third stage. She will drop materials required to level up the Talents of Blade, Kafka, and Luka.

New Companion Missions

Two new companion missions will be added. “Letter from a Strange Woman” (Kafka), and “For I have Touched the Sky” (Yukong).

Other Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Content

Players will be able to customize the design of the message boxes in the chat.

There will be a 7-day login event which will award 10 Star Rail Special Passes.

Simulated Universe will have World 7 added.