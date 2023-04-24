Guerrilla Games has confirmed a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West is on its way. The upcoming game will once again feature the beloved protagonist, Aloy, as she embarks on a new adventure.

Horizon Forbidden West Sequel Confirmed

The announcement came during a management update. Guerrilla revealed that Angie Smets, studio director and executive producer, had a new role. She was appointed as the head of development strategy at PlayStation Studios. Smets’ previous role will now be jointly assumed by Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt, and Jan-Bart van Beek.

As part of the management reshuffle, Michiel van der Leeuw will step away from his role as studio head alongside Beek to focus on leading technology and strategy for Guerrilla’s Decima engine.

In a statement, Guerrilla expressed confidence in the new leadership, stating, “We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project.”

The possibility of a Horizon Forbidden West sequel was hinted at throughout the game’s campaign, as it laid the groundwork for a potential third installment. The Horizon series continues to expand with the recent Burning Shores DLC. This expansion sees Aloy traverse the United States to confront the artificial intelligence Nemesis.

Guerrilla had previously hinted in December that the studio was “continuing to create epic solo adventures for Aloy”. Projects like Horizon Call of the Mountain on PlayStation VR2 are in the works. There’s also a rumored Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PS5, a Netflix TV series, and an MMO spin-off.

With the confirmation of a new Horizon game in the works, fans have plenty to look forward to with Aloy’s return. There are scant details on what to look forward to in the sequel. But the fact it exists is reason enough for many to celebrate.

