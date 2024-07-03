One of the stars of Kevin Costner's Horizon states what he thinks is going on with the low box office numbers. And most of it is due to people not being used to “real cinema.”

Michael Rooker, who plays Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan told TMZ that people should ditch TikTok and see what a real movie is about.

“It's real cinema, folks,” the actor said. “Be prepared. We ain't used to that shit. We're used to 90-minute movies. Everything is 90 minutes. Give me a break. Get over that shit. Let's watch a movie that actually tells a story where you learn about the people and grow to like them or hate them. It's not all fast and cut, cut, cut.”

He was asked if the public has become TikTok-ified.

Rooker said, “Totally they are. Of course they are. They got to get over that crap. They got to learn how to watch real cinema, please.”

“Stop hanging and go see the movie,” he continued. “You'll enjoy it. Go to the bathroom before you go in.”

Horizon: An American Saga's poor box office numbers

So, Horizon is not off to a great start. The Wrap confirmed that the movie was released in 3,334 locations and grossed only $11 million over the weekend. To put that into perspective, the film cost over $100 million to make. Let's not forget that Coster spent around $38 million of his own money for Chapters 1 and 2 in what he hopes will be a four-part saga.

To make matters worse, its reviews are…not the best. It currently has a 44% Tomatometer and a 72% Audience Score. However, it does have a B- on CinemaScore. Not the worst for a movie, but not the best, either.

It IS hard to sit through a three-hour-plus-long film — especially in a theater. At least when something like this is at home, you can pause and watch at your own pace. You have to sit there and watch when you're at the cinema. A big Western epic is made for the big screen, so it's quite a dilemma.

That said, a long movie can be successful. Just think of Oppenheimer, which runs for 180 minutes and nine seconds. Still, despite the length, it was one of last year's biggest blockbusters.

Costner told Entertainment Weekly, “I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend. If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed. I'm really happy that Horizon looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process.”

He added, “Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? Of course, I'd like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that. But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look.”

Hopefully, Michael Rooker's statement about giving it a shot and watching Horizon instead of TikTok pays off. After all, Costner hopes three more movies based on the saga will come next.