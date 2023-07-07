The Charlotte Hornets have been active in free agency this offseason, making several moves to sustain their roster. They re-signed both Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball on top of picking Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, with the NBA free-agent market slowing down, there is still one bargain-bin free agent that they should consider targeting: Wesley Matthews.

Matthews is a veteran shooting guard who has played for several teams throughout his career. He is known for his three-point shooting and his ability to defend multiple positions. Matthews played for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, where he averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

While those numbers may not jump off the page, Matthews would be a great addition to the Hornets' roster. Here's why:

The Need: Depth at Shooting Guard

The Hornets find themselves in a favorable position with Terry Rozier as their starting shooting guard. However, the lack of depth behind him poses a concern. Throughout the previous season, James Bouknight, Dennis Smith Jr, and even Svi Mykhailiuk rotated in the role of the primary backup shooting guard. Having said that, their inconsistent performances left the team yearning for more support. This is where Matthews could prove to be an invaluable addition to the Hornets' roster. With his experience and skill set, Matthews would bring a much-needed veteran presence off the bench. He would ensure that the team's offensive production remains steady even when Rozier is taking a breather.

One aspect of Matthews' game that truly sets him apart is his solid defensive abilities. The Hornets had a rather lackluster defensive performance last season, ranking 22nd in team scoring defense, allowing an average of 117.2 points per game. By bringing in Matthews, the team would not only benefit from his offensive contributions but also gain a formidable defender who could help bolster their defensive efforts. His presence on the court would undoubtedly contribute to making the Hornets a more well-rounded team. He can shut down opponents and stifle their scoring opportunities.

Wesley Matthews defensive highlights against Brooklyn: Wes was the primary defender on KD and did a good job of forcing him into tough shots and being active with his hands. KD got his of course, but Wes did a solid job using his length to contest shots pic.twitter.com/2v7yogae0J — henny 🇬🇭 (@Gintama_stan) January 8, 2022

The Fit: Perfect for the Hornets

When it comes to finding the ideal fit for the Hornets, Wesley Matthews ticks all the right boxes. As a seasoned veteran with more than a decade of NBA experience under his belt, Matthews brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the table. Another thing that sets him apart is his genuine desire to compete rather than pursue a massive contract at this stage in his career. This aligns perfectly with the Hornets' aspirations, allowing them to sign Matthews to a veteran's minimum contract. In terms of value for the team, this would be an absolute steal.

Matthews' prowess as a three-point shooter makes him an even more enticing prospect for the Hornets. The team has struggled with their three-point shooting, ranking a lackluster 29th in the league with a meager 33.0 percent success rate from beyond the arc last season. However, Matthews offers a reliable solution to this problem. With a career shooting percentage of 37.3 percent from three-point range, he possesses the ability to significantly enhance the Hornets' long-range offensive capabilities. Adding Matthews to the roster would not only infuse the team with another consistent three-point threat but also open up the floor. He can potentially create more space for their offense to operate with greater efficiency. His presence alone could have a transformative impact on the team's offensive dynamics.

The Leadership: Mentorship for Younger Players

Matthews is also a veteran who has played for several teams throughout his career. He has a wealth of experience and could provide leadership and mentorship to the Hornets' younger players. The Hornets have several young players on their roster, including Ball, Bridges, Miller, Mark Williams, and Theo Maledon. Having a veteran like Matthews on the team could help these players develop and reach their full potential.

Matthews is also known for his work ethic and professionalism. He is a great teammate and would fit in well with the Hornets' culture. Adding Matthews to the roster would not only improve the team's on-court performance but also their locker room chemistry.

The Cost: Veteran's Minimum

As mentioned earlier, Matthews is a veteran who is not looking for a big payday at this point in his career. The Hornets could sign him to a veteran's minimum contract, which would be a great value for the team. The veteran's minimum for the 2023-24 season is set at around $2.9 million, which is a small price to pay for a player of Matthews' caliber.

Looking Ahead

The Charlotte Hornets should consider targeting Wesley Matthews in free agency. Matthews would provide depth at the shooting guard position, improve the team's defense, and give the Hornets another reliable three-point shooter. He is a veteran who could provide leadership and mentorship to the team's younger players. Of course, acquiring him would also come at a great value on a veteran's minimum contract. Matthews would be a great addition to the Hornets' roster and could help them take the next step toward becoming a playoff team.