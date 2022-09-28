3 top assignments LiAngelo Ball must accomplish to make Hornets 2022-23 season roster

With the NBA in training camp season, a lot of players are hustling trying to make the regular season roster in late October. Like LaMelo Ball’s older brother, LiAngelo Ball. LiAngelo spent time with the Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He would go on to average 5.6 points per game with just under 14 minutes played.

He was able to make the roster in the start of the 2022 training camp, but he has a lot to prove to make the roster. The Hornets do lack depth at the wing position. So here is what LiAngelo must do to make the Hornets’ final cut.

Be a willing defender

If you want to make any team in the NBA, you have to be willing to put effort in on the defensive side of the ball. Especially when the new head coach of the Hornets, Steve Clifford, is more of a defensive minded guy at the helm. Ball needs to be able to move his feet effectively against guys around his size on the wing. At times he has looked slow footed and got beat off the dribble often in Summer League and G-League play. If he can cut down on some of those small mistakes he could be a plus defender. No one should expect the man to become Tony Allen. Ball just simply needs to put in the effort.

Defense is primarily an effort kind of deal anyway. Depending on the scheme, maybe he can be effective on that end of the floor. On the weak side to contest a shot or by switching after a teammate is screened off, he can fix some of these things just by going the extra mile on the floor. LaMelo in his first year was a minus defender. After a while he started to wreak havoc in the passing lanes and poke the ball away from players. If his younger brother made the adjustment, maybe LiAngelo can too.

Knockdown shots

Shooting has always been more of LiAngelo’s calling card. He’s been dubbed the best shooter out of the trio by both his father, LaVar Ball, and older brother, Lonzo Ball. In the G-League LiAngelo shot 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. Really solid numbers for a wing player even if he didn’t play a lot of minutes. Scoring has always seemed more natural for him as well. His two brothers are born playmakers, but LaMelo shown he could do it all on offense. Maybe LiAngelo can develop into just as a productive of a scorer.

A spot up shooter is more of what fits his play style as of right now. More of a catch and shoot guy coming off a screen to get the ball served up off of a dime. Maybe over Hornets training camp and preseason we will see him put the ball on the floor or create his own shot. Sure we see that stuff in flashes, but maybe there will be more consistency to it.

Make the right play

On offense, there always seems like there is a better shot available on the floor. Most scorers do what feels natural and attempt to shoot the ball. Yeah, LiAngelo should only do that if it is the smartest shot on the floor. Making the right read might be more of a challenge, but it will be essential. That unselfish play could be the difference maker in him making the team. It shows good judgment and growth as a player.

Making the right read on the defensive end is just as important. Knowing when to help on the weak side is great, but you can not come too early. That risk an easy field goal for his man potentially. The same goes for switching when a screen is coming. Knowing whether to go under or over if it is possible to get around the screen. No one can be perfect, but if he does more good then bad it’ll look great for him.

LiAngelo ball has been hustling to get onto the Hornets for the last four years or so. His path has to the league has been altered because of the incident in China when he was enrolled at UCLA. So he has had to take a more unconventional route to the NBA. This could be the furthest he has come so fat in his journey. If he can do these three things at a fairly high level, he should be fine! Everyone wants to see the Ball brothers take over Charlotte. If he does make it, he would instantly become a fan favorite right next to his brother.