The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hornets will play against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, so they will have some tired legs heading into this game. Charlotte has already played the 76ers twice this season. In those games, they are 0-2. Brandon Miller is the leading scorer against the 76ers this season with 18.0 points per game. Miles Bridges is right behind him with 17.0 points per game. Bridges has also grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game. Charlotte does not have anybody currently on their injury report.
The 76ers are 33-25, and they have lost four of their last five. As mentioned, they are 2-0 against the Hornets this season. In those games, Joel Embiid is averaging 37.5 points per game, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks. Tyrese Maxey is scoring 18.5 points per game while dishing 7.5 assists against the Hornets, as well. The 76ers are scoring 116.0 points per game against the Hornets this season. Keep in mind, Joel Embiid will remain out through the month of March.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hornets-76ers Odds
Charlotte Hornets: +11 (-110)
Moneyline: +480
Philadelphia 76ers: -11 (-110)
Moneyline: -650
Over: 216.5 (-110)
Under: 216.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hornets-76ers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
As previously stated, the 76ers do not have Embiid. This will greatly favor the Hornets. Without Embiid this season, the 76ers are 7-17. Since he has been out most recently (January 30 was his last game played), the 76ers are scoring just 109.8 points per game, and allowing 118.2. In those games since, the 76ers are 4-8. They are much worse without Embiid, and they play significantly worse on the defensive end. If the Hornets can take advantage of this, they will be able to cover the spread.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers do not have their best player, but they should still be able to win this game. The Hornets are allowing the seventh-most points per game at 118.2 points. Along with that, teams have the fourth-best field goal percentage and fifth-best three-point percentage against the Hornets. The 76ers should be able to take advantage of this and hit their shots. They are going to get plenty of open looks at the basket, they just have to knock them down. As long as Philadelphia hits their shots, they will cover the spread.
The 76ers have allowed just 82 and 89 points against the Hornets this year. That is elite defense. It is very, very easy to win when the defense plays as well as that. They do not have to keep the Hornets to below 90 points again, but the defense needs to play a lot better. This is a game in which they can do that. If the 76ers turn their defensive play around, they will win this game.
Final Hornets-76ersPrediction & Pick
The 76ers really struggle without Embiid. However, I do not see them struggling in this game. I like the 76ers to cover the spread as they capture a home victory against a weaker Hornets team.
Final Hornets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -11 (-110)