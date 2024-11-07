The Charlotte Hornets have had a challenging start to the 2024-25 season. However, Charlotte showed great promise with their thrilling 108-107 win over the Detroit Pistons. Brandon Miller sent the Pistons packing with an impressive buzzer-beater layup, but he also had help from LaMelo Ball. Miller gave some interesting thoughts on his partnership with Ball the day after the victory.

Miller spoke about the comfort he has when he is around Ball with Malika Andrews on a segment of NBA Today:

“I look at him like a brother away from home. So it's all comfortable bonds around here,” Miller told Andrews when reflecting on celebrating with Ball after his game-winning shot against the Pistons.

Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball are two of the Hornets' most impactful players, and if they continue to progress the way they have been, the sky is the limit.

Through his first four games, Miller averages 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He missed a few games due to a hip injury he suffered in the Hornets' season-opener against the Houston Rockets. The second-year forward should continue to gain more rhythm as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Ball is showing why is considered one of the most talented point guards in the NBA. Through eight games, he has averaged a career-high 28.1 points along with 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on a 39.4 percent three-point shooting clip.

Ball and Miller's effort against the Pistons helped the team improve to 3-5. The Hornets look to keep improving a get above the .500 mark. Charlotte will take on another challenging matchup at home against the partial reigning Eastern Conference Semifinal champion Indiana Pacers on Friday.

At the rate they are going, Charlotte might be able to crack the top eight of the Eastern Conference standings and make the playoffs by the end of the 2024-25 season. To do so, they must remain consistent for the rest of their campaign.