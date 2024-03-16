NBA parlays are some of the most popular wagers available for sports bettors to gamble on, but are widely recognized as a losing bet overall. While bets against the spread are more profitable, they also expose gamblers to bad luck. However, there is a way to combine parlays and reduce the likelihood of backdoor covers and other bad beats. Teasers are parlays that allow gamblers to adjust the spread, moving the odds for each individual leg in their favor.
The sweet spot seems to be a three-team parlay teaser at eight points and -110 odds. What this means is that each leg of the parlay is adjusted eight points in the bettor’s favor. For example, if a team was -8, they would now be even. If an underdog was +8, they would now be +16, and if the favorite was -10, they would now be just -2. This structure gives bettors an advantage on each individual leg of the parlay.
If all three of these legs cash, it's equivalent to winning a standard -110 bet against the spread. Let's take a closer look at our best teaser parlay for the NBA slate on Saturday, March 16th. All NBA odds are courtesy of FanDuel.
The wager: 3-team 8-point teaser parlay at -110 odds
Picks
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets: Cavaliers -4.5 (teased to +3.5)
- Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -10.5 (teased to -2.5)
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers -2 (teased to +6)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets
The Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and the Rockets are a young team on the rise. Donovan Mitchell has been playing out of his mind and has ascended to take his place among the top playmaking guards in the league.
Mitchell is the engine that makes the Cavaliers go, but the front office has done an excellent job building a strong complementary roster around him. Cleveland has have cooled down slightly of late, going an even .500 in their last 10 games. However, they are clearly the better team in this matchup.
Houston might be on the come-up, but they are a young team that still needs to learn how to win and their talented players are still learning to play together. The injury absence of rising star center Alperen Sengun looms especially large against the Cavs' strong frontcourt tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, too.
When these two teams met in December, the Cleveland won by five points in overtime. A repeat of that game would cash this bet without a teaser, but would leave no margin for error. With the teaser applied, the Cavs don't even have to beat Houston so long as they keep it close down the stretch. Bettors should feel confident backing the Cavs as part of this parlay.
Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have looked downright terrible for the past month and a half without Joel Embiid on the court. Even with how bad the Sixers have looked, though, the Charlotte Hornets truly are one of the worst teams in the league. They have won just 17 games this season and are a staggering 35.5 games back of the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
Tyrese Maxey is back on the court for the Sixers, and he has stepped his game up to another level with Embiid on the sideline. The young guard is a true three-level scorer. He's an efficient shooter who can create space and get off a shot in any situation, and when he gets downhill he's an incredibly versatile and creative finisher at the rim.
Maxey is also one of the fastest players in the league, boasting a combination of speed and athleticism that makes him a terror in transition. If you are really bullish on Maxey, it may be worth looking at the over for his points prop (o27.5, -105) or for his points and assists combo prop, which is set at 33.5 with -102 odds for the over.
The original spread of -10.5 points was a high bar to reach for a team that has been struggling. This isn't to say that it can't be done, but it's difficult to trust Philadelphia enough to back them with that significant a spread. With this teaser, though, Philly just has to win by three points or more for this bet to hit. This should be doable, and Nick Nurse will be eager to get his team back on the right track against a weak opponent.
Expect the Sixers to win this game by at least five points, which makes them a good candidate to add into this teaser parlay.
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
The superstar clash between Steph Curry and LeBron James is arguably the hardest game to handicap among Saturday slate. With each roster featuring one NBA titan, this game could go either way. Curry's elite shooting can keep the Warriors in any game, and LeBron likewise is capable of putting the Lakers on his back and willing them to victory.
Bettors should expect this to be a close game, and with the Lakers being at home they deserve a slight edge.
Looking at the injury report, James is listed as questionable and Anthony Davis is probable. It's likely Davis will play, and we have to be honest when talking about James. At this stage in his career, with the miles and wear and tear in his body, he's been listed as questionable for the majority of games this season. We shouldn't put too much thought into that injury designation. Meanwhile, for the Warriors, Curry and Draymond Green are also listed as questionable.
Golden State is in deep trouble if either Curry or Green doesn't play or is hampered by injury. If James didn't play, Davis is capable of at least keeping the game close.
It's possible the Warriors win this game, but the score probably won't get out hand either way. If there were no teasers involved, this would be the leg of this parlay that would be the most stressful. With the eight points applied, though, the tables are turned. The Lakers can't afford to get blown out at home and risk falling any further in the standings. They need to gain momentum, not lose it.
Provided he suits up, there's surely no world in which LeBron allows his team to get blown out. He'll fight for every point and keep the Lakers in the game.