Hornets receive big injury news on LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin for Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, though it isn’t all bad news for the injured trio.

According to head coach Steve Clifford, via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Ball, Rozier and Martin are all extremely close to returning after missing a huge chunk of the start of the season. In fact, it looks like the three injured players have all healed and the Hornets are just being cautious in order to avoid any setback when they get into action once again.

LaMelo Ball has yet to make his debut this 2022-23 season after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the preseason. There was no timeline given for his injury recovery and return, though it’s worth noting he was seen recently moving well while participating in team warmups.

Meanwhile, both Cody Martin and Terry Rozier have already played this campaign, albeit just briefly. Martin is dealing with a quad injury he sustained in their season opener, while Rozier is nursing an ankle issue he got in their second game of the year against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It remains to be seen when exactly the three can actually suit up for the Hornets, though it will certainly help if Steve Clifford can field them soon. Charlotte is on a two-game skid heading to Friday’s game, and it could very well extend further until they get to full health.