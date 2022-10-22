Hornets’ injury woes go from bad to worse after Terry Rozier spotted in walking boot

The Charlotte Hornets just can’t catch a break from injuries. After LaMelo Ball, it’s now Terry Rozier who went down with an injury.

According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Rozier was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot after Friday’s loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sure enough, the rather concerning sighting raises questions about his availability on Sunday when they play the Atlanta Hawks.

Rozier sustained an ankle injury with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, though it initially didn’t appear to be a problem since he stayed on the floor and finished the contest.

It remains to be seen if Terry Rozier will have to be sidelined on Sunday, but if he does, it would be quite the blow for Charlotte’s offense. In the absence of LaMelo Ball–who is expected to miss some more time as he recovers from a Grade 2 ankle sprain–Scary Terry has actually been one of their better players.

The 28-year-old even flirted with a near triple-double against the Pelicans, tallying 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in the loss. It would be difficult for the Hornets to find someone who can drop 20-plus points on any given night, especially with their top player already out.

For now, fans can only hope that Rozier’s ankle injury is not serious and that he would be able to suit up come Sunday.

Aside from Ball and Rozier, the Hornets are also nursing an injury to Cody Martin. The 27-year-old forward is dealing with a quad issue, causing him to miss the showdown with the Pelicans.