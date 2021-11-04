The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA to start the season and it has a lot to do with fourth-year man Miles Bridges. The 6-foot-6 forward has been scorching hot for the Hornets early in the campaign and his strong performances have caught the eye of a lot of people from in and around the NBA.

Bridges and the Hornets took on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and the Charlotte rising star caught fire yet again in the first half. Phoenix Suns point god Chris Paul was tuned in to Bridges’ explosion and the 11-time All-Star just couldn’t help but react to the same. CP3 quickly took to Twitter to give his honest thoughts on Miles Bridges:

Miles Bridges is a problem! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 4, 2021

I can’t say that I disagree with Chris Paul here. Bridges led all scorers at the break with 21 points on a red-hot 8-of-14 from the floor. The former Michigan State standout also went 4-of-6 from three-point territory, and here’s arguably his best triple in what was a scorching first two quarters of play:

Heat check 🔥 Miles Bridges knocks down his fourth triple of the night and has 17 PTS midway through Q2 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Jrlmrny9Pr — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2021

The Hornets were the visitors on Wednesday night in Chase Center, but it was Bridges who stole the show early on. The Charlotte forward even outplayed Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who was held to just five points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first half.

Bridges has been on an absolute tear for the Hornets of late, averaging 23.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 triples per game in his first eight games of the season.