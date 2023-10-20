The Charlotte Hornets have certainly been in the spotlight recently, and not for good reasons. The Hornets were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season and unfortunately for them, it doesn't appear as if things will be much different this season. Even before these latest incidents, the Hornets made controversy back during the NBA Draft when they selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick ahead of the consensus No. 2 in Scoot Henderson. In the Hornets most recent preseason game, potential backup guard Frank Ntilikina suffered a knee injury and left the game early as per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

Frank Ntilikina signed with the Hornets as a free agent in the offseason but his contract was non-guaranteed. It's not clear then how this injury will affect Frank Ntilikina's chances of making the final roster.

Ntilikina spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in 47 games including five starts in a little under 13 minutes per game. During that stretch, Ntilikina averaged 2.9 points per game, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 36.4 percent shooting from the field, 26.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Ntilikina was former lottery pick who was selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played four seasons for the Knicks before he signed with the Mavs as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ntilikina was expected to provide additional depth in the backcourt for the Hornets this season.