Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will find themselves playing the role of guest, as they are slated to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder out at the Paycom Center. Despite their unsavory 25-51 record, the club is in the middle of a two-game winning streak and, in turn, could be looking to end their postseason-less campaign strong by adding another win to their collection. Unfortunately, however, such a feat may have to be accomplished without veteran forward Gordon Hayward in tow, as his availability for the contest is in serious question, which begs the question: Is Gordon Hayward playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Gordon Hayward injury status vs. Thunder

Seeing the likes of Gordon Hayward on the injury report is unfortunately a rather common occurrence these days. Since his 2017 All-Star season, the forward has been hobbled by injury after injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season alone he has missed 26 outings and, heading into Tuesday night, it appears to be a realistic scenario that he’ll add on one more game to his total.

As things currently stand Hayward is listed as “doubtful” for the Hornets’ matchup against the Thunder, per the league’s official injury report.

Charlotte has been plagued by a bevy of injuries to key players throughout the year, with the most noteworthy talent to be impacted being franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Gordon Hayward will be playing tonight vs. the Thunder, at the moment, signs seem to be pointing toward “no,” though no official ruling has been made just yet.